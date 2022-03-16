ERIE — Life’s toughest moments help to show people a lot about themselves. It’s no different for Meadville native Tori Johnson, a nurse at UPMC Hamot in Erie. It was not always a career she saw for herself, but at 16, her life changed forever.
Her grandmother was in a serious car accident. One that required her to be life flighted to UPMC Hamot. The way she saw her grandmother get treated as a UPMC patient changed her life forever.
“They gave my grandma another chance at life and ensured that I wouldn’t have to grow up without one of my favorite people around. It was then that I decided I wanted to go into nursing to make that same difference for someone else’s family. I specifically set out to get a job as a nurse at UPMC Hamot.”
Fast forward just shy of a decade later, and Johnson is doing exactly that. A current nurse in the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit (CVICU), she got her start full-time at UPMC Hamot upon graduation from Penn State Behrend in the spring of 2020, but she had previously completed clinical rotations throughout the hospital and an internship in the post anesthesia care unit before starting out as a full-time healthcare worker.
She has known nothing different from working through the COVID-19 pandemic as it ended her final days as a student-nurse and also affected her previous role at UPMC Hamot as a nurse’s aide that she started in the fall of 2019. Johnson said this about beginning a career in healthcare during a pandemic.
“This was a huge curveball for me and my vision of what I thought my life post graduation was going to look like. I quickly had to adjust my expectations and jump into work while also trying to get acclimated to being a brand new nurse in an ICU, which was already a challenge. Nursing has been very rewarding, though, despite the challenge, and I look forward to my continued growth in the field.”
The pandemic did not just affect her career, but also her final few weeks as a college student and as a student-athlete. Johnson and the Behrend Lions competition cheer program were set to compete in Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) nationals in Florida, but the event was ultimately canceled, ending her cheerleading career prematurely. While this was a tough blow, not being able to walk across the stage at commencement was the toughest moment for her.
“Ending college so unexpectedly was very tough for me,” she said. “Graduation was something I looked forward to because I worked so hard to get there. It all kind of felt unfinished.”
Still, she can look back and realize how much she accomplished in her four years at Behrend overall as a two-year cheer captain, helping the Lions qualify to take part in UCA nationals in 2019, earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and passing her NCLEX nursing board exam not long after graduation. She met a variety of goals, with some being things she did not expect to accomplish during her college years.
“I was talked into trying out in my sophomore year and it was one of the best decisions I ever made. Coach Kelli (Carpinello) provided such an open and warm space, having that as an outlet was key in my success during college. I think being on both teams helped a lot with my time management and teamwork skills.”
A sport she began in the seventh grade as a middle schooler, the sport ended up becoming a big part of her balance during her college days. Though there has been a hiatus in her time around cheerleading, she plans to return as an instructor at Behrend camps soon.
“The Penn State Behrend cheer program ended up giving me much more than I ever could have asked for,” she said. “I initially didn’t have plans to cheer in college as I thought the workload was going to be too much. I have been asked by Coach Kelli to assist with some cheerleading camps over the summer, and I have been trying to be present at a few (basketball) games when I can be. I hope to remain active in the program going forward, and would love to continue helping whenever I can.”
Though her cheerleading days are behind her, she continues to stay active in the gym, something she began during high school. It’s become the place where she can unwind after a long shift at work and continue to push herself physically with no longer having cheerleading as an additional outlet.
As for her career in healthcare, the Meadville native is planning to obtain a few certifications, including a Critical Care certification and a Pre-hospital certification hoping to get a job as a flight nurse. For now, she’s continuing to improve in her role every day, and is thankful for those who have supported her in her career, like her parents Christy and Tim Johnson and her fiance, Eriq Schau.
From once dealing with a family member in a life-changing accident to now being asked to help save people’s lives, Tori Johnson’s life over the last decade has come full circle. Her roots and work ethic stem from the small town community base in Crawford County, something she takes with her into every shift at UPMC Hamot.