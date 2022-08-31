Since the third grade, Eva Dillaman’s top sport was softball. More than a decade later, she finds herself living a dream as a college player for her hometown team, the Allegheny College Gators.
“I wanted to be like my older cousins and play baseball,” said the 2021 Meadville Area Senior High School graduate. “That wasn’t an option for me, but playing softball was.”
While running and volleyball were complementary sports, there was never a question softball was her favorite and most important. Almost 10 years of travel ball to go with Little League and high school ball helped transform her into a true student of the game and the backstop for the Lady Bulldogs during her varsity career.
The Meadville Menace, the Conneaut Dreamcrushers and Tri-County Surge all were key travel organizations over the years, with the Meadville Menace being the organization she spent the most time with.
“It was a different level of competitiveness,” said Dillaman about playing on the travel softball circuit. “The players are committed and it helps players learn so many valuable skills to use both in and out of softball.”
Since the eighth grade, her goal was to become a college player. Unfortunately, her junior season of high school, perhaps the biggest year for college recruiting, was canceled due to COVID-19. She graduated from Meadville with three letters in softball, while adding two in cross-country and another in indoor track and field. She also became an all-region performer during her high school career on the diamond.
Despite the challenges of searching for the right school through a pandemic, she did not have to go far to find the perfect fit. Team culture and quality education were things she was not willing to sacrifice in the slightest, making her hometown school of Allegheny College the perfect fit. A highly regarded liberal arts college and a softball program she was familiar and comfortable with made it an easy decision.
Unfortunately, it was not exactly an easy transition to college due to COVID-19 stipulations, keeping up with studies and adjusting to a new role and position in her first college season. However, her freshman year was one she dedicated to growth and discovering more about herself. Initially thinking about a career in physical therapy, she instead changed focus to global health as a major with a minor in political science. She still intends to work in healthcare, but her next step is to figure out how she can apply her knowledge in this industry in the future.
“I just think I am much more mentally prepared,” said Dillaman. “I have put a lot of work in and I think with the freshmen we have coming in and who has returned, we are going to have good success coming up. I think there will be a lot of great things over my next three years.”
In addition to her major changing, she’s also changed positions from primarily catching to playing third base. The position change has taken some adjustment, but after a season of practice and games, paired with her first offseason of college, she’s optimistic her career as a Gator is heading in a positive direction. Another change the Gators have undergone as an entire athletic department is moving from the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) to the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC). This change means less traveling for all Allegheny College programs as almost all the conference opponents are located in Pennsylvania.
Some things she hopes will not change include continuing to be a board member for the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) at Allegheny, working as an intern in financial aid, continuing her involvement with a Catholic student association called the Newman Club, serving as an orientation leader in future semesters and continuing to have her parents at every game for the rest of her softball journey.
“My dad (Martin) and my mom (Amanda) have been so supportive the entire way. My dad was an amazing coach for me and my mom was the team mom for every team I was a part of. They have each done everything they could to make sure I had success in my softball career.”
Another local coach Dillaman was quick to credit for helping her become the catcher she became was Jim Moats. Even though her days behind the plate may be limited, there are many lessons and skills she takes with her and will always remember.
So far in her softball career, her walk-off double in her final varsity game as well as her first home run in travel ball remain two of her favorite memories. For these next three seasons, many more will be made as Dillaman continues her college career right in her backyard.
“My community and support systems have been so supportive to me,” she said. “I don’t take it for granted all they have done to help get me where I am today.”
