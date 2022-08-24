When you’re a college athlete and a nursing student, it isn’t always easy to smile. Classes, clinical, practices, lifting sessions and study time does not leave much room for other things in your life. However, Conneautville native Emily Bortnick sports a grin from cheek to cheek despite taking on the challenge of being a college volleyball player and future nurse.
“She’s the perfect student-athlete to speak with,” said Penn State Shenango Athletic Director Amanda Howett. After chatting with the former Lady Eagle three-sport athlete, someone can quickly see why a comment like this is made about her.
Bortnick is no doubt a worker, citing the small town of Conneautville filled with farmers and hard working people making a true impact on her drive to succeed. “My parents taught me I have to work for what I want,” said the Penn State Shenango setter. “It was what I was told to do and what I was raised to do. Everything in life I wanted I was told to work for it.”
This summer, Bortnick worked at Conneautville Soybean Crushing, LLC., in addition to serving at Silver Shores Restaurant. She also made sure to stay active with her volleyball workout regimen to gear up for a 2022 season for which she has high expectations.
The program brought in veteran head coach John Senchak whose experience should serve the program well. Additionally, Bortnick’s return is another bright spot for the program as she recorded 305 assists last season, a pace that should see her go well over 1,000 for her college career. Bortnick was also named a Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC) Athlete of the Week once last season. A solid first-year campaign earned her the right to be a captain for the program in 2022.
Since Bortnick’s days attending clinics and open gyms in elementary school, her talent and passion for the game have flourished. What drove her to give the sport a try was having two older sisters who participated prior to her getting involved during grade school. Her high school career saw her and the Conneaut Area Senior High School Lady Eagles win District 10 titles in 2019 and 2020, her junior and senior seasons.
“That was probably one of the best feelings ever,” said Bortnick about taking home District 10 gold. “That team was such a close family all four years I was there. There was a lot of hard work put in and that makes it even better when you achieve something you had to work for.”
Bortnick also was selected as an all-region performer in volleyball twice and an all-district setter in her junior season. However, she also enjoyed success in softball as she was named an all-region performer on the diamond as. Her winters in high school were spent as a part of the school’s dance team that performed during pep rallies and basketball games; an outlet that showcased more of her creative side.
When it came time for her next chapter in life, there was no question she wanted to keep playing volleyball. The only problem was finding the right school that would be home to a nursing program, a volleyball program and also be close to home. There are a few options nearby, but the place she felt most comfortable with from the beginning was at Penn State Shenango in Sharon.
“I tell my mom every day that I am so thankful I decided to go here. It’s always the question people ask when they see you. ‘Are you happy with where you went?’ That is the most relieving feeling to know this is where I’m supposed to be. As soon as I got here, I knew this is where I was supposed to be. Classes are small, everyone knows everyone and people hold each other extremely accountable, and it just feels like I’m at home.”
Bortnick will graduate from the Penn State Shenango RN to BSN program in four years, a program the university partners with Sharon Regional Medical Center in order to help nursing students complete field work and clinical hours. At the time of this interview, Bortnick believes she will spend the early part of her career in emergency care nursing, but eventually wants to become a school nurse.
“I have been so fortunate to have so many amazing emergency first responders and volunteers around me growing up. I definitely want to find a way to give back. I plan to become an EMT at some point soon and then being a school nurse is something I want to do as my ‘mom job’ as I call it.”
Interestingly, being a school nurse is an opportunity that could see her become co-workers with her longtime boyfriend and Thiel standout wrestler, Peyton Hearn, who one day plans to be a teacher and coach.
“Peyton and I have been together since high school and it has been nice to be able to have a supporter knowing where you have come from. Him being older going into a college sport was super helpful with knowing what to expect and what is expected from a college athlete. He’s my biggest fan and supporter.”
The fall 2022 semester will be Bortnick’s final full semester taking courses on the campus of Penn State Shenango as most of the program will be completed at the hospital. Despite this, she will still be able to continue her volleyball career for the next three years.
The Nittany Lions’ 2021 season did not go as she and her team hoped it would, but with various players back and a longtime coach leading the program, the team’s captain believes with low numbers and all the team will be much improved in 2022.
No matter the record or the amount of assists she racks up, her number one priority is showing what hard work can bring. She could have departed with choosing nursing or becoming a volleyball player at the college level, but her passion, support system and work ethic made this possible.
“God, my friends and my family have all done amazing things for me. They’ve all carried me through all the good and bad days.”
No matter where life takes her, Emily Bortnick will be like the late rapper Mac Miller; attacking each day with a smile and a heart filled with so much gratitude.
