There’s no sense in sugar coating it — when you win 167 matches in high school and 75 more at the Division I level, you have cemented yourself as one of the all-time greats in Crawford County wrestling history.
This is exactly what Dylan Reynolds did from the years 2011 to 2020 between one year at Cambridge Springs, three years at Saegertown and five years as an Edinboro Fighting Scot.
Before a winning streak of 50 matches to end his high school career, earning a starting spot with the Edinboro wrestling team and now having the chance to announce college wrestling on occasion, his first exposure to wrestling was watching his older brother, Shawn, a few years before he got to take the mat himself. It took Reynolds little time to become obsessed with the grind of the sport. He always made sure to do the little things and took the extra steps to try and perfect his craft.
This obsession is exactly why Reynolds ended his high school career ranked as a top-15 recruit in the country at 195 pounds. Initially committed to Clarion, Reynolds decided to take his talents “right up the road” to Edinboro, a decision that was made for a collection of reasons. One of the many reasons was he would have the chance to reunite on the same wrestling team for two years with his older brother, still one of the biggest joys wrestling brought him.
It is unquestionable that the sport brought him joy and accolades as a high schooler. Such as being named The Meadville Tribune and Erie Times-News Wrestler of the Year in 2015, winning the first Powerade Tournament title for a District 10 wrestler since 1993, winning three district and regional titles and a state title. There were also some tough times along the way for Reynolds. As a teenager, he faced questions regarding his high school eligibility after leaving Cambridge Springs to go to Saegertown. When he was ruled eligible, it was only the beginning of some of the tough times that would stack up.
During the 2015-16 season at Edinboro, Reynolds redshirted. This decision allowed him to improve his skills, but he was frustrated with limited time to compete other than in exhibition appearances. Additionally, there were feelings of burnout and even moments where he fell out of love with the sport entirely. But, late in his career, he found the same passion for the sport he had from the time he was a little kid on the mat trying to figure things out. A big part of this was Edinboro head wrestling coach Matt Hill coming into his life as an upperclassman as well as keeping in contact with Saegertown head wrestling coach Jim Mulligan.
“When it comes to you as a person, coach Mulligan and coach Hill really cared about that first. Coach Mulligan was someone who really took my wrestling career to the next level back in high school. Later, coach Hill made me love the sport again when there was a time I considered walking away from it. I really hit it off with coach Hill from the start and I found that passion for wrestling again my last two years of college.”
For those who know Reynolds, every accolade from his career can be listed, but it was the hard work and the people that made wrestling so special to him. From the loving support of his parents, Bridgette and Shawn, his high school coach at Saegertown, Jim Mulligan, his practice partner for nearly all of his college career, Jon Spaulding, and even coaches Matt Hill and Ernest James from Edinboro, these people all made the brutal days of being a wrestler worth it.
In this sport there really is no hiding. It’s you, your opponent, and a set of eyes from up to several thousand people in the gymnasium. It can be something that helps build your confidence and undoubtedly it did for Reynolds. While it is not nearly the same magnitude of wrestling at the state tournament in Hershey or in the former Eastern Wrestling League (EWL) Championships, his confidence now comes into play as a salesman at Bianchi Honda in Erie. Similar to his time as a wrestler, selling cars has seen highs and lows since 2020 because of scenarios and situations much out of his control. But at the end of the day, he’s pretty happy with how life has treated him after college so far.
While happiness is great, feeling this does not necessarily mean he is entirely satisfied. One day, he hopes to return to his alma mater of Saegertown and help coach Mulligan prepare the next set of wrestlers for the college ranks or whatever their goals beyond high school might be. His outgoing demeanor and grit will be a huge asset to the sport when time allows him to return to the sport that has introduced him to the key people in his life and seen him rack up more medals than he can remember these days. For now, he’s fulfilled with the occasional appearance on the Fighting Scots livestream to broadcast their home matches.
Wrestling teaches people to grow up in a hurry. These athletes learn about fitness, discipline, toughness and grit at a young age. They deal with breaks, sprains, bruises, tears and the agony of losing even after hours, days, weeks, months and years of hard work, Ultimately, it helped Dylan Reynolds not to be afraid in life and give things the best effort; the approach he now takes in his sales career. Reynolds is much more than a wrestler, but wrestling has been the consistent presence he’s needed to work toward his goals and a life he can be proud to live and share about.
