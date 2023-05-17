SAEGERTOWN — For 20 years, the art of dance was one of the most important things in Sydney (Davis) Chess’ life. But today, preparing to be a physician takes priority.
Chess grew up in Saegertown and enrolled in dance courses at two years old. She got her start when her mother, Heather, was a teacher at Kristine’s School of Dance. Later, she shifted gears and began training and performing for Allegro Dance Arts, LLC in Meadville. She also made regular guest appearances and performed with the Oil Region Ballet Co. for more specialized training.
When she reached her junior year of high school she was a student for two years at West Point Ballet in the pre-professional program. This opportunity in Pittsburgh allowed her to focus on dance for eight hours each day while completing her high school education in a home-school and later in an online capacity. She was on her way to becoming a full-time dancer after competing this pre-professional program and her high school education, but she came to a crossroads in her life.
Just a few months shy of completing high school and the dance program, doctors diagnosed her with early onset arthritis. The pain became bothersome and dancing for hours became a burden. Because of this she made a pivot in her life that made a difference.
Chess applied to college and was accepted at Penn State Behrend. She initially planned to take part in the 2+2 program of two years at Behrend and two years at University Park. However, Behrend quickly became home and was a place that allowed her to pursue various opportunities.
“I had an amazing advisor who helped me understand what Behrend all offered,” Chess said. “Those years of my life mean so much to me.”
Behrend also presented the opportunity to continue dancing past high school and in a less demanding capacity. The Lions’ hip-hop dance team practiced a few times per week and performed predominately at home basketball games during the school year. Being part of a team and remaining active and competitive fueled her and was more preparation for having balance in life.
While dance was one aspect to be excited about in college, there was a tough decision looming. When entering college, she was undecided on what path to take. A one credit course in health careers was life changing as she found her niche in the medical field. Through this, she knew that becoming a physician was a career she saw for herself. Even with a deterrent potentially being eight or more years of schooling, helping people, remaining calm in stressful situations and working in STEM always trumped the hard road it would take to be a doctor.
Beside her commitment to dance and sutures, Chess also balanced biology club, scrubs club, medical journal club, a science tutor, a microbiology lab instructor and being an Emergency Medical Technician for the Brookside Fire Company for two years. All her extracurriculars made a positive impact in her studies and preparation for medical school. She also served as the president of volleyball club and a captain of the dance team as an upperclassmen. Not to mention, she navigated parts of her final five semesters of college through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through it all, she stayed on track in preparation for the Medical College Admission Test (MCAT) and was accepted into the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM). This summer, she will begin her education after taking a gap year to help prepare her for the next few years in various ways. She worked multiple jobs, completed her medical school entrance requirements and married her longtime boyfriend, Owen, in the fall of 2022.
In addition to all of her family’s continued support, she’s grateful for the guidance she’s had from all of her dance instructors and coaches. She’s learned from many professionals who each helped her learn something new in the sport. In academia, she credits Dr. Todd Cook and Dr. Todd Eckroat for their guidance both at Behrend and into the professional world. Leaving Saegertown High School was also difficult because of all the supportive community members and teachers she was thankful to have there.
Today, dance has taken a backseat in her life. She remains active in the sport through taking occasional classes, supporting her former college teammates and following her sister Megan’s career with the Minnesota Ballet Company. Even if she had to change gears to her second career as a doctor earlier than expected, being a competitive athlete and a dancer at heart will always be a huge part of her identity.
“Dance did an amazing job in preparing me for medical school,” Chess said. “I learned so much about myself like discipline, self-awareness and toughness. I always had to work through difficult situations in dance and make smart choices. The crossover from dance to life will always guide me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.