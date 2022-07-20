GREENVILLE — Peyton Hearn’s Instagram bio contains “Christ Follower” and “Mental Health Matters.” After a conversation with him, it is easy to feel the authenticity and that those words run deeper than what meets the eye.
Hearn did not grow up in a big city, focus on just one sport and did not always have clarity in his life. But, what he did always have was people who cared about him and strong faith that everything would fall into place.
“Coach (Carmen) Russo had a lot of trust in each other and a very honest relationship,” Hearn said. “He helped me improve tremendously and gave me a set of values to believe in as a wrestler. I also credit coach (Todd) Greenawalt and coach (Pat) Gould because they had an approach to football that was more about winning things. They always said we are in control of our effort and attitude. Without all of them, there’s no way I would be a college athlete or the person I am today. They really helped to change me in my most formative years.”
A native of Conneaut Lake and a Conneaut Area Senior High School graduate, Hearn was a standout in baseball, football and wrestling for the Eagles on his way to being a college recruit in both football and wrestling. While Division III schools were impressed with Hearn’s speed at running-back after a 1,000-yard season as a senior, there was never any doubt he was going to become a college wrestler.
Since the age of five, Hearn has dedicated himself to the sport. That early start has unquestionably paid off as he went on to win 135 career matches in high school, became a four-time regional qualifier, a two-time state qualifier and placed sixth in the state in his junior season. Out of high school, Hearn visited a collection of Division I schools and decided to become an Edinboro Fighting Scot.
It was a school nearby with Division I wrestling and an elite education program, a major he is still pursuing today. But, after one semester, he found himself lost and decided to make a change in his life. This change was to leave Edinboro and spend some time thinking about what he truly wanted in life. He fully anticipated taking a semester off from school, but when he least expected it, another important man came into his life.
Thiel College Head Wrestling Coach Craig Thurber contacted Hearn to join the Tomcats program in the middle of the 2019-20 season. As a teenager who was once lost, it did not take him long to find what felt like home.
“Coach Thurber opened opportunities for me that I didn’t think were possible and the landscape of my life has been forever changed because of him and coach (Caleb) Garvey. They are so patient and have used that approach to mold me into the man I am now.”
His difficult experience to begin his college years paired with the onset of a pandemic changed his perspective to emphasize the importance of mental health and how it mattered in athletics.
“I still don’t think it gets talked about enough,” Hearn explained. “A lot of people deal with it and I want people to know that it’s ok to not be ok, and admitting that does really help a lot. I am here for anyone who is going through battles with mental health.”
As a captain of the Tomcats wrestling program, this is a leadership quality that is likely appreciated by his college teammates. The 2021-22 Tomcats were a united group that finished the season 7-0 in dual-meets en-route to a Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) crown. Individually, Hearn was a PAC champion at 157 pounds and was also honored as a COSIDA Academic All-District performer and a NWCA Scholar-Athlete for the second time in his college career.
“There’s a lot at stake in that stuff, but I am more excited about the person wrestling has made me,” Hearn noted. “I know because of wrestling, I can work through anything. Any time I faced adversity, I had coaches that have been there to build me up and help me work through it. They instilled that fixed mentality in me that helps me work through anything in life.”
Someday soon, Hearn hopes to pay it forward by becoming an educator and coach; helping to pass on the same teachings from his various coaches and being the support system they may need. However, this is a chapter that remains in the works. For now, he’s focused on helping Thiel to a better finish in regionals, becoming a back-to-back PAC championship team, repeating as an individual PAC champion and even taking the octagon for his first fight in mixed martial arts (MMA).
Hearn has been preparing at various clubs around the region with his first fight scheduled for July 23 at Presque Isle Downs and Casino against Val Caruso. With a strong wrestling background mixed with recent MMA training programs, Hearn thinks he will be ready for this even bigger test of toughness.
Oddly enough, he thought when he started wrestling in elementary school that he was going to be training to be a studio wrestler like he saw on television. While this was not the case, this is the closest thing he has ever been a part of. Yet, the outcome in this match is not planned, much like his college wrestling journey.
It has not been the easiest three years for Peyton Hearn, but with supportive coaches, a loving family, strong faith and hard work, he’s found exactly where he is supposed to be. He’s really starting to enjoy the ride, but this ride is far from over. In fact, it is just getting started.
