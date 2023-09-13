BETHANY, W.Va. — For Bethany College senior Christopher "Chris" Hochstetler II, being a college student, let alone a college athlete, is a position he did not believe he'd be in a handful of years ago.
The Meadville native was homeschooled all of his life by his mother, Cynthia, along with his six siblings. His father, meanwhile, is the owner of Hochstetler & Associates. For the Hochstetler’s, sending their babies to college was something they always prayed for and hoped would be possible.
Christopher II is the second oldest in the family behind his older brother, Chadwick, and did not even think about college until a friend let him know that a college baseball coach was interested in recruiting him. Hochstetler participated in baseball in high school for Maplewood as a part of a co-op opportunity. With it being so late in his senior year and being unsure of how to make college happen, Hochstetler decided to take a gap year, play baseball locally as much as possible, and work for his father to earn some money and try to give college baseball a shot in 2020.
The gap year proved to be a great decision as Hochstetler not only earned some money and kept in shape, but also earned the opportunity to coach junior varsity basketball for his former team. He coached at Calvary Baptist Christian Academy, now known as Crawford Christian Acadmey, and figured out service to young people was something he felt called to do.
After wrapping up this chapter in his life he enrolled at Bethany College for his freshman year during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also earned the opportunity to play in some fall baseball games for the Bison’s baseball program. However, his academic transition to college was challenging, and he decided to step away from college baseball for the time being to focus on his school work.
After getting himself back on track in his studies, he was hopeful to rejoin the baseball program, which unfortunately did not happen. While it was a disappointing realization, it was something the Meadville native understood. Instead, he pivoted and was convinced by some friends to stay in shape by joining the lacrosse and track and field teams in the spring of 2022. It was the perfect way to stay in shape and also stay competitive. He quickly became a sprinter in track and field and a defender in lacrosse.
Certainly there were a lot of growing pains in learning these two sports at the college level. Hochstetler was unsure how to keep his body feeling right as a runner and also dealt with a wrist injury that he suffered playing intramural sports. Each of these issues in their own right was challenging, but in the end, these were experiences as a college athlete that he never foresaw for himself growing up. While he has since stepped away from track and field to focus on lacrosse, he is grateful for the opportunities that both former Bethany track and field coach Andy Upton and head men’s lacrosse coach Ryan Hilyer awarded him.
In addition to his college coaches, two of his mentors in life are high school basketball coach, Glenn Tapper, and Brett Keyser, who he coached basketball alongside at Calvary Baptist. Tapper was instrumental not just in Hochstetler becoming a better athlete, but also a better person. The life lessons he learned from being a player of Tapper’s have made a profound difference in his faith and life.
Keyser on the other hand empowered him to become a leader and a better coach even if he was just beginning his time coaching. But even more than these mentors, it was the foundation his parents provided and the faith system they helped to implement in his life at an early age that have helped Hochstetler as he continues on his path of life. His father’s sacrifice of long days, taking him to practices and games, and teaching him the importance of hard work is something he does not take for granted. Additionally, his mother’s grace, love and patience have kept him grounded and focused on the aspects of his life that matter the most.
To pay his parents back for all they’ve done for him in his life, Hochstetler is focused on continuing his college athletic career and earning his degrees in economics and finance. Through these degrees and his service through ministry, he believes that he can live a fulfilled life beyond his days as a Bison. Even if his dream of playing college baseball has not been realized to its full potential, the fact that he will earn a college education and is competing as a college athlete along the way is something he doesn’t take for granted. It’s something that will surely mean a great deal to his parents and entire family when he crosses the stage someday soon. Christopher’s leap to go to college has even inspired two of his younger brothers, Roderick (Allegheny College) and Stuart (Grove City College), to begin their college journeys as well.
Christopher Hochstetler’s story has been filled with a balance of learning moments and new opportunities. He’s taken advantage of all that’s come his way while keeping God first and glorifying him through each failure and victory. He’s also inspired his younger siblings to think about college and that this chapter is something not just achievable for him but for their families for generations to come if they choose.
