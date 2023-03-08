CLARION — When Cassidy “Cass” Snider steps inside the lines, any unsure feelings she’s dealt with go away. She commands the respect of her opponents as one of the top players not just in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC), but in all of Division II volleyball.
I’m sure for anyone who knows Cassidy, it comes as little surprise the former Conneaut Lady Eagles star transitioned from high school to college almost seamlessly. In a high school career that included winning back-to-back District 10 titles in her junior and senior seasons, Snider has played a lot of winning volleyball in her life. Undeniably, part of the success her teams had is because of her production as an outside hitter.
In high school, Snider was named team captain, all-region and all-state three times each. She was also twice named region player of the year, was selected as the District 10 Preseason Player of the Year and named D9andD10Sports.com’s Most Valuable Player. Having racked up more than 1,000 kills before her senior season and ending her career with 1,476, it is easy to see why these awards followed. While her high school career ended on a sour note after the Lady Eagles had to forfeit their first round state playoff game, Snider has nothing but wonderful memories looking back at where her volleyball career took off.
“When I think about my high school career, I think about how we all got sick and couldn’t finish it out senior year. My junior year, we didn’t get past the first round of states, but I think our team senior year, we had a great chance to do so,” Snider said. “We had a lot of returners and a lot of people were telling us they thought we had what it took to win a state title. Looking back, I gave up a lot in my social life to get to where I am today. I don’t regret any of it and I just really appreciate where I am and all the people who have followed along with my career. It’s bittersweet.”
Snider admittedly turned down a great deal of opportunities to play college volleyball all around the region because PennWest Clarion felt like home and was a place that is close to where she grew up in Harmonsburg. Snider was honest about the type of college experience she wanted to have, which was one with a solid balance between academics, competition and free time. With having attended Clarion Golden Eagles volleyball camps growing up, she was familiar with the space and environment she was entering and made her feel a sense of security even with it being away from home.
Clarion has also been known for years as a top college for teaching, the field Snider intends to enter. In the 2023-24 school year, Snider will have increased opportunities to be in the classroom, which will lead to student teaching experiences in her senior year. It’s a career she’s wanted for as long as she can remember.
“I have known since I was little that I wanted to work with them and I loved being around them. One of my biggest inspirations is my younger cousin who has autism,” Snider said. “I got incredibly close with him since a young age and now having nephews and other little kids in my life, I know that this is the right decision for my career.”
The Crawford County native also hopes to become a volleyball coach after her playing career concludes, something that will allow her to pay it forward like many coaches and supporters have done for her. Two of her biggest supporters include her older sisters, Allison and Jessica. Having watched their success and hard work in volleyball, she always wanted to be like them even if she never shared time on a varsity court with them.
Snider also noted how appreciative she is of her parents, Pamela and Michael, for the sacrifices they made for her and her sisters over the years. One sacrifice they made for her was driving her to club volleyball practices in Ashtabula, Ohio, and tournaments around the region. She played for Ashtabula Volleyball Club and met Chakib Hraga, a coach who helped her become an improved outside hitter.
“He really changed my entire game,” said Snider. “I would not be the player I am today without him. He supports me even to this day. When dealing with this nagging abdomen injury that I have dealt with over the last three seasons, he was helping me get through that and making sure I was staying ready for when I got back.”
Though she missed some time her sophomore season, Snider has accumulated 852 kills and 493 digs in two seasons. Her play has been critical for the Golden Eagles and led them to a PSAC title in 2021, two appearances in the Atlantic Region Tournament and a runner-up finish in the Atlantic Region Tournament in 2022.
Individually, she also collected the following accolades her freshman year: 2021 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American Honorable Mention, the 2021 AVCA Atlantic Region Freshman of the Year, a First-Team All-Atlantic Region honoree, a 2021 National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics First-Team All-Atlantic Region selection, the 2021 PSAC West Rookie of the Year and a First-Team All-PSAC West selection. She was also third in Division II volleyball in kills with 480.
Her sophomore season was another solid one in which she added her second First-Team All-PSAC, AVCA All-Region, National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics All-Atlantic Region and AVCA All-American Honorable Mention selections on top of a selection onto the academic all-district team. While there are some players that will be lost to graduation, including her high school teammate turned college teammate Kathryn Ledford, Clarion is still in a fantastic spot to compete for not just conference and regional titles, but also a national title.
“Our team looks completely different from when I was being recruited. It took some time to jell, but we work hard every day in practice just to get one percent better,” Snider said. “I know it’s the old cliche, but it really is true. We push each other and everyone wants to get better. We have a lot of selfless people in this program and everyone knows their role.”
In Cass Snider’s life, there have been some trips to the mountain top mixed with times where she’s looked up to the peak and wondered how she would get back there. Through it all, she’s stayed true to herself and become one of the most decorated volleyball players in the history of Crawford County. Now, it is time to continue to add to the overflowing trophy case and make more lifelong friendships and memories in the rest of her days as a Golden Eagle.
