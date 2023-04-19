BRADFORD — Bowling has been part of Brookelyn Garvey’s life for as long as she can remember.
Since the age of 5, she’s been bowling at Lakeside Lanes in Conneaut Lake. What started as her playing because her mom bought her a ball and signed her up has turned into a career that’s seen her become one of the top Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) bowlers over the last two seasons.
In early middle school, bowling for fun turned into bowling to be competitive. Local bowling legend Bruce Beers has been her coach for nearly all her life. Bruce and his wife, Birdie, have been two of her biggest fans and mentors since the beginning and are the ones who helped her think about continuing her bowling career past high school.
“I never even saw myself going to college, so I definitely did not see myself as a college bowler,” Garvey explained. “I started thinking about what I wanted to do (after high school) a lot during the end of my junior year. Bruce actually told me to email the coach at Pitt-Bradford, Gregg Hoover. That is where my interest started of wanting to go to college and bowl.”
It’s likely that college bowling was especially out of the question because early in her life, there was no high school bowling team. But, when she entered Conneaut Area Senior High School, a co-educational team was created to give high school athletes a chance to compete. This opportunity, on top of the leagues she participated in, were instrumental in her gaining the scores and consistency needed to compete in college.
What started as a simple email to a college coach has turned into Garvey getting ready to finish her junior year of college and prepare for her final college season in the 2023-24 school year. She’s accumulated one of the best careers in recent history of Pitt-Bradford women’s bowling. She’s become a two-time All-AMCC selection, won various AMCC Bowler of the Week awards, was named AMCC Newcomer of the Year in the 2021-22 season, and has been named all-tournament team at the Brother Pat Lacey Memorial Tournament, the Brunswick Invitational and the Red Flash Invitational over the last two seasons.
“College bowling has been an amazing experience and has only made me a stronger player,” she said. “I hope to continue to improve as my time is coming to an end at Pitt-Bradford next year.”
While the last two seasons have been great, the end to her high school career and beginning of her college career were negatively influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bowling alleys were one of the non-essential businesses that were shut down for the first several months of the pandemic. It doesn’t make it an ideal off-season as you prepare to get ready to hit the college ranks. And neither does your first year of college being online and having no bowling at all. Through these tough times, she’s grown to appreciate the experience of going to college in person and competing against some talented athletes even more.
Some of the people who helped her stay ready through these tough times and were there through many of her highlights in bowling and life include Bruce and Birdie Beers, her best friend Jordan Vaughn, and her mother Rachel Garvey-Rossman.
“The Beers have treated me so wonderfully over the years and like one of their own. I could not imagine my life without them. I’m also thankful for having grown up with Jordan (Vaughn). We have bowled together since we were young, then in high school, and even sometimes today. My Mom has also been the most supportive person in my life,” Garvey said. “She is so encouraging no matter what the circumstances. In high school, she drove me to the bowling alley everyday and would sit with me while I practiced. Without her, I don’t know where I would be today.”
Over the course of her days as a bowler, some of her favorite memories include her first 700 over a three game stretch, her first 300 game and the camaraderie that she’s built with fellow bowlers and teammates over the years. Interestingly, her first 700 and 300 came within a few months of each other. Back in 2018, she completed her first 700 in February and her first 300 in August. At that time, she was just 16 years old.
Once her college bowling career concludes, she anticipates continuing the game she loves in local tournaments and leagues for many years to come. But then, her focus will shift from college bowling and her studies in radiological sciences to building a stable career that she’s happy in. After graduation, she anticipates returning home to her native Crawford County for at least some time.
In a game that many can go out and play, few can remain as patient and committed as Brookelyn Garvey to being the best bowler they can be. Whether it is for fun or to be the best, she hopes more people will continue to find the joy she has over the years in the sport.
“It is a huge mental game, so your head is the strongest thing you have to have while bowling. Slumps do happen in bowling just like in all sports. But everyone should go out and just bowl because it is well worth it,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.