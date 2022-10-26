ERIE — It’s indisputable that the little things in life matter. Following through with promises, eating a balanced diet, getting some exercises and fresh air, telling people how you feel about them and even those Friday night lights or early weekend mornings at the ball field with friends and family.
For Kyle Wise, a 2014 graduate of Saegertown Junior-Senior High School, those little moments still make a big difference in his life and have provided numerous life lessons he follows each day.
The lessons of hustling on and off the field, showing up on time, being a team player and holding yourself and others accountable are lessons that breed success. It was the way of Saegertown baseball. Many committed parents and coaches made it possible for a large collection of college talent to come out of such a small western Pennsylvania town in addition to some talented players who committed themselves to seeing their potential fulfilled.
For Wise, baseball was not his first love. Though, it was the sport he grew to realize he had the brightest future in. Growing up as one of the star players for Saegertown football, Wise eventually grew to love baseball more. It was not as brutal on his body and it was the sport many of his closest friends spent most of their time playing. Don’t get it twisted though, baseball was certainly a big deal to him as he played for numerous travel organizations growing up before starting to compete in the Youngstown Class B League and American Legion ball.
A speedster in the outfield and a timely hitter, Wise became a consensus Division II talent and considered elite local programs like Mercyhurst, Seton Hill and Slippery Rock most seriously. In the end, Slippery Rock featured a solid degree in safety management he could not pass up and an opportunity to continue playing with lifelong friends Tyler Walters and Mitchell Wood.
“Everything is super nice and updated there,” said Wise of the look of Slippery Rock University. “I already had a lot of friends going there and some of my family was born and raised in nearby Grove City where our family hunting camp is. But, more than anything, the school, baseball facilities and the connection I made with the Messers (Slippery Rock head coach Jeff Messer) is what made it the right place.”
After arriving in Butler County in 2014, Wise would go on to play in 113 games over his four years with The Rock. In all, he became a four-time Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Scholar Athlete, recorded 76 hits, scored 64 runs, had 40 runs-batted-in and belted 18 extra-base-hits. Wise also helped the program reach the PSAC playoffs in three of his four seasons with the team winning 100 games during his career.
While he was a solid hitter his role on the team was to be a timely hitter and snare down any fly ball that came his way in center field. To him there are few things better than tracking down a hard hit ball or taking away a bloop hit that can sometimes start that one bad inning that haunts teams in baseball and softball.
He embraced his role from an early age. Playing on Little League and high school teams that were up there with some of the state’s best for many years, Wise played in a lot of pressure-packed ball games and even helped the Panthers to three regional and District 10 titles. These moments prepare athletes for the big stage that is college athletics — even though he believes the best lessons from playing sports come from accepting defeat.
It takes courage and power to overcome vulnerable moments in our lives. Kyle Wise has shown exactly that. While some have happened in sports, more serious adversity has struck in his life post college. Overcoming a serious motorcycle crash and dealing with a long-distance engagement are certainly not the ideal situations for a young man in his 20s. From the hard lessons he’s learned from playing sports all his life he knew had to handle these moments when pressure was at its highest.
His support system is also to be thanked for helping him get through these times. His parents — Shelly and Brad — always showed up to games and were patient as he’s navigated his own path through life. He also credits numerous friends, teammates and coaches for making his athletic career from youth sports all the way to college so enjoyable. Over the last few years, his now wife of just a few weeks, Gabrielle, has been an unwavering supporter of his new venture as a lineman apprentice for IBEW Local Union 1319.
His most recent career move has required him to travel back and forth from Erie County to Buffalo and required a temporary move that was six hours away to Easton. While it was not easy, it was worth it for the young couple.
“It speaks volumes of her that she was willing to sacrifice distance because not every person can do something like that. It really meant a lot to me how supportive she is in every way. She really takes care of me and is such an amazing woman.”
In a little less than a year and a half, this current chapter in his career will be complete as he will graduate from the apprentice program. Adding this program to one of the premiere safety management degrees in the country could set up Wise for an outstanding professional career. But, more importantly, he’s back to his roots and is not living too far from Saegertown. Being back closer to home, he’s taking advantage of seeing the people who mean the most to him, while also getting back to many of his favorite hunting and fishing spots. He’s already tagged a buck this archery season and is excited for what the rest of the fall and early winter may have in store.
Tough times don’t last, but tough people do. The adversities in his young life have prepared him for the challenges ahead. His childhood friends remain those he is closest with to this day. For Kyle Wise, playing baseball is what he did for a lot of his life. However, he is much more than a ball player. Though, the blue collar ways of baseball he learned in Saegertown have translated into the way he lives his life each day and will be the values he shares with his future family.
