WAYNESBURG — Playing college football is not for the weak.
You’re going to get beat up, commit a lot of time and sacrifice some your social life. But, it’s worth it if you truly love the game. For Meadville native turned Waynesburg University Yellow Jackets defensive lineman, Logan Hawn, there’s no doubt he does.
Once Hawn commits to something, he makes sure to see it through. When situations got difficult in his freshman year of college and the season was moved from fall to spring and shortened, he made sure to control what he could control. He showed up every day ready to work and gave his teammates and coaches the best he had.
When there was a coaching change, he made sure the new staff saw his passion and his will to keep doing his best even if it was not always rewarded with reps when Saturday’s in the fall rolled around. For him, football is bigger than his playing time. It’s about doing something he loves and never giving up.
“I owe it to coach (Ray) Collins and coach (John) Amato for pushing me in my football career and being mentors to me (during high school). I wouldn’t be here without them,” Hawn said. “They helped me get recruited and have the chance to attend some camps. They really looked out for their players while also making sure that the team’s success was most important.”
Football was a ticket to experience a new area in Greene County and study for a career he was passionate about. He chose to do so at Waynesburg University, an NCAA Division III institution that competes in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC). The institution is home to a highly regarded sports management and sports media department that helps place students in the sports industry all around the country. Upon discovering this and being offered a spot on the team during his visit, Hawn was sold.
“The sports management major helps us to gain experience by working the different games on campus,” he explained. I enjoyed that we had this experience and also that the attitude of the football program reminded me of growing up back home. I also liked the distance from home and how it allowed me to branch out a little bit.”
Though there have been some changes with the football program over the last three years, including the introduction of Dr. Cornelius Coleman as the Waynesburg Yellow Jackets head football coach, these changes have all been helpful even in a short amount of time. The coaching change helped the team improve from 0-5 in the 2021 spring season to 4-6 in 2022. It’s been a huge turnaround and Hawn is thankful for the transformation that’s occurred.
“I have a lot of faith in him as a leader and as a man. He has a commanding presence as someone you want to have to lead you,” Hawn said. “He’s made some changes for the future that I feel like will help us as we continue to go forward.”
After completing his degree in sports management in 2024, the Crawford County product plans to enter the world of sports full time or possibly continue his education through a sports related masters degree. His preferred career choices include becoming an athletic director, working in college athletic administration or possibly working in athletic communications.
No matter what route he takes, he knows he will have the support from his family. There were times growing up where the family had to rally because of the cards they were dealt. Through those moments, Hawn grew an increased appreciation for how hard his father, Brian, worked to make sure the family had what they needed.
“He’s worked countless hours as a mechanic and shown incredible determination to get up every day and hardly take a break no matter what. He’s a reliable cornerstone in my life and has taught me my values in life and what I believe in,” Hawn said. “He’s an overall great guy.”
Entering his last college season, Hawn is hopeful his senior year will be his best college season yet. No matter what outcomes occur for the Yellow Jackets or for him individually, his love for football remains and this journey is one that some may not have expected when he first started playing football. Back in his youth career, he was the final pick in the Little Gridders draft. But now, he gets the last laugh as a college player who continues to have the chance to suit up each fall weekend.
“I’m going to give it all I got,” he said. “In offseason training and everything I do over the summer, I am going to make sure I approach this season with no regrets. I’m going to give my 110 percent effort to make sure my coaches give me a chance to make an impact at my position.”
For this former first-team all-region performer and two-time letter winner, football will always be bigger than wins and losses. Bigger than accolades and statistics as well. Football is about camaraderie and sacrificing yourself for the common goal of the team. Though his playing days may be winding down, the game surely will not go far as he plans to make sports his career and to continue to support his Ohio State Buckeyes each Saturday and the Pittsburgh Steelers every Sunday.
The Meadville Bulldogs football tradition is a sound one and stories like Logan Hawn’s continue to show what can happen when you dedicate time to your craft and love what you do.
