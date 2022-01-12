TULSA — When it comes to distance running, University of Tulsa redshirt-freshman and Meadville product Matt Beveridge comes by it honestly. A second generation collegiate runner, Beveridge’s rise in the sport is not a surprise, but one that almost did not happen.
While his enjoyment of running started in elementary school, his passion for the sport faded as a middle schooler. Some time away from being a cross-country runner allowed him to find enjoyment in the sport of soccer for many years, a sport he competed in until his senior year of high school.
However, it was during his junior year of high school he felt called to running and decided he would give it a shot. What ensued was a pretty successful season, but more so, rediscovering his passion to run.
“I decided to do track, and I found that I still had the same gift for running,” said Beveridge. “After track ended for my junior season, I dedicated that entire summer to running and my entire senior year to improving.”
What ensued was a collection of schools taking notice as a first-year varsity runner soon ran below 17 minutes in a cross-country race, a race that is the equivalent of a 5K or around 3.1 miles. He finished in the top 10 as an individual in districts and qualified for the state cross-country meet. However, it was not just cross-country he would find success in during his senior year.
His momentum carried over onto the track as he was named the District 10 Region 3 Track and Field Athlete of the Year for a senior year that included qualifying for states in the 1600-meter run with a best time of 4:23.09 as well as with a with a 3,200-meter relay team that also set the Meadville school record and won the District 10 title along the way.
“That relay I was a part of was one of the greatest times of my high school career,” Beveridge said. We were just hoping to be close and in the race, but we went out there and we crushed it. My senior year, I really took a jump. I was running two times a day and was setting myself apart. It was big for me because that year, I was beating the people who I was losing to in my junior year”
It only took two high school track and field seasons and one cross-country season to help him get noticed by several Division I schools, with the former Bulldog standout choosing to head north to Canisius College, a private Jesuit college in Buffalo, New York that competes in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
His time there was interesting as during his first two years of college, he was only able to compete in one season of cross-country before the COVID-19 pandemic forced his freshman campaign of track and field with the Golden Griffins to be canceled. The following year of school was spent virtually taking classes from his home in Meadville while trying to make sure he was staying in shape and ready for the day he was able to compete again. However, during his sophomore year, a coaching change and running in the bitter cold of Northwestern Pennsylvania made him realize it was time for a change.
Beveridge entered his name into the transfer portal and was contacted by many schools. Particularly, he was looking for a place where he could continue studying business at the Division I level that helped him get out of the cold. Eventually, he was contacted by the University of Tulsa, a fixture as one of the top running programs in the NCAA. Heading there to compete for championships was a bonus as Tulsa offers an excellent undergraduate and graduate level curriculum in business paired with warmer weather he was hoping for.
Beveridge is currently in his second semester as a Golden Hurricane, but he decided to redshirt in cross-country for the second consecutive season to help him have three full years of eligibility in cross-country and track and field to end his career with. Presently, he is training for the quickly approaching indoor track and field season, something that has him excited.
“It has almost been two years since I competed,” Beveridge said. “I put in a huge summer and I can’t wait to put on that Tulsa jersey for the first time.”
In the short term, his current goal is setting out to break 1:55.00 in the 800-meter run and 4:15.00 in the mile run. However, he has much bigger goals for the rest of his time as a runner at Tulsa in which he hopes to continue to progress towards becoming one of the top cross-country runners on the team to help the program finish among the top few teams in the country at the NCAA Championships. In track, he is also hopeful to be running in the NCAA Track and Field Championships as a qualifier in the mile. In the mile, he is aiming towards one day becoming an All-American in the event.
“On the men’s side, we have been one of the top teams in cross-country in the nation the last few years,” said the former Bulldog. “We have five or six guys on our team who I think are all capable of being All-American runners.”
Just a few short years ago, Beveridge could not have imagined being where he is now. He’s now with a program that features some of the best runners from all over the world each year and has three and a half years to progress and meet some of his goals. Although, he knows these goals and getting to this current point is something he could not do alone.
“I credit my dad (Don) for being a big motivator for me in my running career. He has been there to time me at the track and he’s where I get the ability to run from. I credit my mom (Bree) for being the emotional support during my running career as well as my brother (Nate), who understands what I am going through. We hold each other accountable by going to the gym together, encouraging each other to eat healthy, and pushing each other to stay on track.”
His high school teammates are another group of people he credits for pushing him during his days with the Bulldogs, which would lead him to the college journey he is on now.
“Going into my first year of high school track and field, I never expected to be where I am now. I couldn’t even finish a five-mile workout early in that season, but I was finishing the season with a 4:50.00 mile time. Now, it really is not that crazy anymore. It used to be crazy to see and think about the guys that are in my spot, but now that I am here, I realize everyone here is normal and does all the same things I do as a runner.”
This Crawford County native may want to be a real estate investor one day, but for now, he is investing his time to continue his Business Administration degree while continuing to make strides in his athletic career.