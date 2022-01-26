ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Graduating seniors in 2020 certainly missed out on a lot of lasts. Last prom, last sports season, and even their final days with their peers for well over a decade. For Meadville 2020 graduate Bella McEnroe, she missed her final softball season, prom, and admits missing those final days with her friends in high school was difficult.
However, she got a bit of closure with softball in the 2021 season as she was a volunteer assistant softball coach for the Lady Bulldogs a year after she graduated. She was only able to do this after being sent home from her first college semester in the late fall of 2020 and electing to spend her second semester of college virtually as well.
It may have given her closure in softball, but it unfortunately delayed the beginning to her college golf career at St. John Fisher College in Rochester, New York.
“It’s going okay so far,” said McEnroe about the beginning of her college golf career after being able to take part for the first time in the fall of 2021. “For not playing in my first year, it’s going okay, but I have a lot of room to improve. I have been practicing more than ever.”
The St. John Fisher women’s golf team was able to take part in three tournaments during the fall and as for McEnroe, she showed improvement over the season by finishing with a 13th place finish at the Nazareth College Invitational.
A program that features just four players at the moment, McEnroe can spend quality time getting to know her teammates as well as the players from the men’s team. This offseason, she has spent time in the weight room as well as in the designated hitting bay area the athletic department has created for the golfers to get some swings in during the winter months.
“I’m just hoping I can continue to get better,” said McEnroe on her goals as a golfer. I am trying to break 90 for a round, am spending more time on my short game, and even played some different courses to get better. I just ordered some new clubs for the spring as well.”
For those unfamiliar with St. John Fisher College, it is a liberal arts college in Rochester, New York that is home to around 3,700 total students and features 23 total varsity sports at the varsity level. For Buffalo Bills fans, St. John Fisher is also the home to Buffalo Bills training camp and has been since the year 2000, except in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is a school McEnroe was excited to attend because she was ready for a chance to meet new people and an opportunity to live somewhere else besides Pennsylvania. With her parents Nicole and Jon both being natives of New York, heading there was comfortable to her and a place her parents were also familiar with.
The tour of the institution really sold her on becoming a Cardinal because after her visit and meeting with head women’s golf coach Bob Simms, she was sold and even canceled her visit to another school she was considering. Though her experience has been interesting with remote learning to play a major role in her first year as a college student, she is excited for the future and the outlook she and her fellow student-athletes have going into this spring semester of competition.
“I am excited for the next few years,” said McEnroe. “Things are feeling more normal and I can see a big difference in people this year as opposed to last year. The last few years have been hard for all of us, so I am hoping we can all make it through and have a good experience. That goes for the current athletes at Meadville, too. I am excited for them to compete and feel more normal as well.”
Speaking of Meadville, McEnroe’s favorite times as an athlete were from representing the Bulldogs softball team in the 2017 season, a year she lists as her favorite and ended with the program winning a District 10 title. Her senior year of golf was an exciting one too, as it ended with her being named the Heather Coppola Award winner. The collection of golf tournaments she’s played in during her life has also helped her to create some great friendships that remain to this day.
As for her start in the sport of golf, she got started because her mom signed her and her brother, Max, up for a golf camp, and the rest was history. Her varsity career concluded with four letters in the sport of golf, something that means a lot to her personally.
“Looking back, sports made up a majority of my high school experience. It was going to practice or figuring out what we were going to do after practice was over. I have made so many friends and grown so much from sports. I actually look back at high school a lot because I never had a problem with it and it was tough to have it cut short.”
The coaches she’s had over the years are something else she is grateful for, citing each one of them making a positive impact on her life in various ways. Her friends and teammates over the years she will always be grateful for, as they have always made sports that much better for her. There are also her parents and brother who have supported her in every match and game she was in, including her lone season of high school basketball, which she tried out on a whim in her sophomore year.
In her free time, McEnroe can be found on the slopes as a skier with her recently taking a bucket list trip to Aspen, Colorado for the first time. As seen, staying active is something the college sophomore finds easy to do. She also finds building relationships and communication with others as one of her strengths, making media and communications the proper major for her. As for her future, she hopes that she will have a career in the public relations field.
For Bella McEnroe, it has not been easy to miss her final softball season, many lasts with her fellow Meadville High peers, and her first season of college golf. But, her positive outlook and outgoing personality is something that continues to serve her well. She may not be in Meadville now, but the city will always be a crucial part of who she is.