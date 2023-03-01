For someone who has always been, I believe, above average with articulating the right words, this story about Meadville native Bailee Gregor had me stumped for some time.
How could I be sure to craft the perfect tribute to the Gregor family? How could I make sure I give the family the respect and privacy they deserve? How could I also find the right balance of reminding the Crawford County community how fortunate they were to have a man like the late Paul Gregor in their community? How can I make sure I demonstrate the type of player and person Bailee was and is in the piece?
After hours of thought and digging deep into both the archives of Bailee and family and my heart to find the strength and precision to craft such a piece, I think readers will be excited, moved and inspired by what they uncover.
This story starts with a little girl, her father and a gym filled with her big brothers and their friends. It was the reality for Gregor. Her first exposure and memories from basketball began with her father as the coach and her brothers, Josh and Jake, as players in the gym. While it took some years and trying nearly every possible sport along the way, it finally clicked that this basketball thing was pretty cool.
“Basketball has been my safety net for almost as long as I could remember,” said the former Meadville Lady Bulldogs standout. “With my father being gone since a young age, the sport became an outlet for me.”
With her brothers being outstanding players and her father a coach for various teams, she was going to be around this game whether she liked it or not. Luckily, liking it grew to loving it. Even if the game did not always love her back. She dealt with serious injuries to her back and shoulder that made her consider stepping away from playing competitively, but the love for the game always won in the end.
After graduating from Meadville Area Senior High School in 2018, Gregor headed to Mercer County to continue her career at Thiel College. At Thiel, she was reunited with family friend and no stranger to Meadville, Rob Clune. Clune was a former coach at Allegheny and a go-to person both in basketball and in life during her time as a Thiel College Tomcat.
“Coach Clune really took everyone in and was a father figure for all of us. He made practices enjoyable and made sure we prioritized our education alongside playing basketball,” Gregor said. “He’s such a positive person and is someone that made me consider getting into coaching. He made our program feel like a true family.”
In four years and three total seasons of college, Gregor played in 42 games, scored 113 points and grabbed 62 rebounds. Though there were some great moments in her college career, there were also obstacles like missing her junior season to COVID-19 and a shoulder injury that required surgery and extensive rehab. Despite these hurdles, she learned aspects of the game she’s now passing down to the girls she coaches at Saegertown and with Riptide Wave, a travel basketball organization she co-operates alongside Mark McGinty.
“After my shoulder injury, I wasn’t sure if I would return to playing basketball and started to think about what was next. Coach McGinty and I connected over the summer of 2020 and he was telling me about this skills training and travel basketball organization he was working on. I quickly realized that I really liked this and I was making an impact.”
Since graduating from Thiel College with degrees in early childhood education and special education in December, she began searching for teaching positions in the Erie, Crawford and Mercer County areas beginning in the 2023-24 school year. While Crawford Central School District will always be a home to her, another local school district that gained a piece of her heart is Greenville. This is where she completed her student teaching and found her biggest passion is working with elementary aged children who work through learning difficulties and disabilities.
Aside from coaching and teaching, Gregor spends most of her time with her family. She is a proud aunt to three nieces and a nephew and enjoys being a positive role model in their lives like many have been to her. Through several difficult times in her life, her number one person has remained her mother, Tracey.
“My mom may not have played basketball a day in her life, but she always supported me through my career. She’s been through a lot and I know for a fact if I didn’t have a woman like her to look up to throughout my entire life, I would not be where I am today.”
While her father Paul will always be coach Gregor to hundreds of kids, she is excited about her future as “Coach Bailee.” Her father will always be a part of her legacy as a second-generation coach, but now, it’s time to make her father and the rest of her family proud in a game that continues to bring them closer.
“If there’s a kid out there that doesn’t know if they want to try out basketball or any sport for that matter, I encourage them to do it. I may not have been the best player, but I am who I am today because of the game. If you want to try something new, just go for it,” Gregor said. “I was scared to invest in basketball coaching and this business venture at first, but now we are helping kids love the game and I’m giving back to the next generation of players.”
