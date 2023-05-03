ERIE — There’s something to be said about winners in team sports. Their teams are always in a position when it matters most.
Whether it’s late in the game when the athletes are exhausted or it’s in postseason play after a long, tiring regular season, winners always show up and show out. For Cochranton native Alex Jackson, delivering in the clutch is nothing new.
Between being a top runner for the Cochranton Cardinals cross country program that won three District 10 titles in his high school career or serving up winning sets to help lead his team to two D-10 title games in volleyball, Jackson always dug deep to deliver for his team. These winning ways have continued on the volleyball court at Penn State Behrend as Jackson has been a part of an Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) title, two more runner-up finishes in conference tournaments and even an Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) runner-up finish to cap the 2023 campaign.
Volleyball has been part of his life for as long as he can remember. His father, Ryan, was a standout libero for the Juniata College Eagles men’s volleyball team in the 1990s. His grandpa, Dan, continues to coach and leads the elementary program at Cochranton. Even before Ryan and Dan, Dan’s father, John, was a fan of volleyball and kickstarted a family tradition in the sport by playing at Cochranton.
“There’s just a history to be a part of that with Cochranton volleyball,” he explained. “Cochranton has always had a great volleyball tradition and it was truly an honor to be a part of that tradition. Even with such a small school, we’ve always won games. Other teams know that even if we graduate around 60 kids per year, they’re going to be in for a fight to win against us. It’s the culture that we have there. I’m not the player I am if I don’t come from that program.”
From having great role models and teachers of the game so close to him, Jackson became a very skilled and strategic player. As a setter, these are the attributes that can help set a player apart from the pack. Surely, he’s set himself apart over the years. In his high school career, he became a four-time all-region selection, a two-time team MVP, a PIAA state semifinalist, a District 10 champion and an all-state selection. He was also named the Cochranton 2020 graduating class’s Male Athlete of the Year for his consistency in basketball, cross country and volleyball. In all, he graduated with ten varsity letters between the three sports.
He also became a second-generation Tool City player on the club volleyball circuit, something that helped him get reps all year during high school. It also helped him get noticed by various colleges, but he knew that engineering paired with men’s college volleyball would be tough to find. Fortunately, one of the few options was at nearby Penn State Behrend. Not only did the school offer a highly respected mechanical engineering degree, but Behrend also offered a chance to play for a proven winner in men’s volleyball.
“Behrend was the right fit because of the schooling. Their engineering degrees are top tier not just in the region, but in the entire country. I knew coming here could help me land a really good job. The people when I did my visits here were very welcoming. My teammates were focused on their studies and also really loved to play volleyball. I could tell the guys in this program had their priorities straight. The program was also very competitive and a lot of guys from District 10 played here. I thought we could be pretty good and I would fit in playing with these guys.”
Over three college seasons, Jackson has collected 1,534 assists, 329 digs, and 129 kills across 71 matches. He’s also been named a three-time academic All-AMCC performer, a First-Team All-AMCC setter this past season and was inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma Student-Athlete Honor Society for the 2022-23 school year.
In his young professional career, Jackson has earned three internship opportunities with Parker Hannifin’s Lord Corporation. This summer, he will be exploring design and product development, which is the area of engineering he hopes to take his career after graduating in May 2024.
Though the 2023 season ended in a disappointing fashion, Jackson has a final college season to get ready for. The Cochranton product spent time reflecting and being frustrated that another AMCC title did not come to Erie, but now he’s as hungry as ever for his senior year. The Behrend Lions return many key players and will have some important newcomers emerge in the coming months. For now, he’s focused on staying in shape by playing grass and sand volleyball, hitting the weight room and continuing to build his knowledge to get ready for his future as an engineer.
“I’m ready to get back at it next year,” Jackson noted. “I can’t leave Behrend with a losing record in the conference championship game. I have to at least even it up. I know we will come back motivated to not let it happen again next year. We had a young team this past season and proved we had a great team despite that. All of us, including coach Phil (Pisano), will be ready to go next season. We will get some of the fun back into the sport this summer to shake off those tough losses to end the season.”
