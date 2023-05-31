MARIETTA, Ohio — Over the last decade lacrosse has grown in Crawford County. One of several players who is thankful for the emergence of the springtime sport in the area is Marietta College rising sophomore Alan Schwab.
A 2022 graduate of Meadville Area Senior High School, Schwab became one of the top players in program history and helped the Bulldogs to some firsts along the way. Schwab’s Bulldogs became the first team from Meadville to knock off Cathedral Prep and beat the Ramblers multiple times in the same season in 2021.
The program won a District 10 title in 2019 and advanced to the District 10 title game again in 2021. These playoff runs showed incredible growth from just a few years before.
“The program struggled to win games early on,” noted Schwab. “But we knew we had something when I played on the middle school team. We won back-to-back middle school area titles and knew that anything short of winning a D-10 title would be disappointing.”
The program took incredible strides from 2019 to 2022 and even faced the adversity of having the 2020 season canceled. To Schwab, the 2020 team is one that he felt had all the pieces to make a run at a championship. But even if the Bulldogs fell short of that goal in winning back-to-back D-10 titles, he knows he helped set this program up for success in the coming years.
“I hope that the younger players see that all they have to do is stick together,” Schwab said. “Being a winning program is possible at Meadville, despite the odds being against us.”
Over his four years of high school, Schwab was a four-year starter and four-time letter winner, was voted the 2019 Rookie of the Year, became a two-time first-team all-region selection, a District 10 champion in his freshman season and an all-district performer as a senior. On top of his play in high school, Schwab also played club lacrosse in Erie for Navigators before transitioning to Ultimate Lacrosse in Pittsburgh later in his career.
Through his time playing club, he became familiar with various programs around the region, including Marietta College. While playing in the Gem City tournament in Erie, he connected with the Pioneers program for the first time. Eventually, he attended a Marietta prospect day to see the campus, meet the team and play in a scrimmage. The day could not have been going better, but in the waning minutes of the contest, Schwab tore his ACL.
Devastation arose and other programs were hesitant to continue recruiting him that were also connecting with him, but not the Pioneers. Even with a coaching change and Schwab having knee surgery, the program was consistent and transparent from the time he was a sophomore in high school all the way to his commitment a couple of years later. Joining this program was overall the right move as, from the jump, Schwab became a starter and immediately made an impact in his freshman season.
The Crawford County product played and started in all 15 games this past season and was one of four freshman starters for the team. While the team did not have the season they hoped, a win over the Mount Union University Purple Raiders during the regular season and a win over the Westminster College Titans in fall are some reasons to be optimistic about where the program is heading.
“Those were some big wins for our program and in particular our seniors. It was the first time we had beaten Westminster in a long time and it was the only time that graduating class had defeated Mount Union in their careers as well,” Schwab said. “We just have to be more consistent and finish more games next year, but these wins have given us some confidence.”
To think that a paper flier sent home during elementary school started this journey for Alan Schwab is pretty unbelievable. Nobody in his family had played lacrosse before, but after attending some camps and clinics growing up, it became his number one sport. It also became a game that his father, Rob, and he shared a passion for. He had the privilege of playing for his father during his high school career, which pushed him to be a better player.
“My dad and I always connected over sports,” Schwab explained. “It was a unique challenge at first to have him as my coach, but I always appreciated that he was my coach at practice or during the games and my dad when we were at home. The game helped us grow closer over the years, and lacrosse really became our lives from January through May. I will always cherish the games we watched and the game plan sessions we had together.”
Schwab’s mother, Anne, has also been by his side and exhibited incredible strength, toughness and love no matter the situation. In addition to his parents, Craig Gump, has been a great mentor and coach to him over the years. Gump was instrumental in his early years in the sport and was even the one who convinced him to give the game of lacrosse a chance. His teammates and younger brothers, Cody and Dylan, he’s also been thankful for. Without their support and shared commitment to the game, he would not still be playing at the college level.
In the classroom, Schwab is excited about continuing to develop as a businessman and intends to earn a degree in marketing. At the time of this piece, he’s hopeful of combining his passions for business and sports and continue to be around athletics for all of his life. This summer, he’s working at the Meadville Country Club and hopes to earn an internship in sports business in the coming years. For now, he’s excited to be home for the summer and to train with his brothers and some of high school teammates who are continuing their own careers at the college level as well.
A missed sophomore season, a new ACL and various other obstacles have not been enough to slow down Alan Schwab from playing the game he loves. He’s had it in his mind for a long time to play lacrosse in college, and that’s exactly what this former Bulldog great is doing. He helped bring Meadville boys’ lacrosse to new heights, and he hopes over the next three seasons to do the same for the Marietta College Pioneers.
