The Meadville Lady Bulldogs softball team is young and second year head coach Renee Ashton hopes to improve upon last year’s 2-15 record.
The Lady ’Dogs only have one senior — a second-team all-region second-team selection at second base — Avery Phillips.
Meadville will also bring in Rylee Kregel. Kregel was a first-team all-region player at first base for Villa Maria last year.
“My expectations for this season are for us to be a more competitive team,” Ashton said. “We are young, but we have a good overall talented team.”
Meadville’s two wins last year were against Mercyhurst Prep and Titusville. In Region 5 play, the Lady Bulldogs were 0-14.
“My senior golden glove, second baseman Avery Phillips will continue to make a difference for this team. My junior pitcher Katie Say and sophomore pitcher Rylee Kregel will help in the circle and at the plate,” Ashton said. “I have three freshmen that add to our stronger defense and should be productive at the plate- Kendall Mealy, Teagan Reichel, and Elliot Schleicher.”
The region schedule is a grind. Villa Maria won the region last season with a 12-2 mark. Warren, Fort LeBoeuf and Conneaut each had more wins than losses in the region. Beyond the top four, Meadville also faces McDowell, General McLane and Erie High in inter-region matchups.
“It’s hard going into our region with our past reputation, but I’m hoping we earn more respect from the other teams by competing at this level,” Ashton said. “We know we have to hit to be competitive and to ultimately win.”
There is hope in the Lady ‘Dogs dugout though. The team recently went on a spring trip to the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and Ashton believes the team is heading in the right direction.
“We had a great opportunity to travel to my alma mater. The team received a private college tour, attended the Division 1- UNCW softball team’s private practice, and spoke with the seniors and head coach, Kristy Norton, about softball, recruiting, college and hitting mechanics,” Ashton said. “We also had private hitting lessons from former MLB player, Fletcher Bates, from the Mets organization at Coastal Athletics, got some outdoor field time and lots of team bonding. It’s exciting for MASH softball to get these experiences and we are grateful for the growth we are seeing with this program!”