Indiana University of Pennsylvania junior guard and former Meadville standout Armoni Foster was one of just 16 players named to the 2022 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Coaches’ Division II All-America Team, announced by the organization Tuesday at the Elite Eight.
Selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in Division II, these student-athletes represent the most outstanding basketball players across America in NCAA Division II.
Foster is one of eight finalists for NABC Division II Player of the Year award.
Foster earns All-America honors from the NABC a day after being selected first team All-Atlantic District by the coaches. He’s also earned honorable mention All-American and first team all-region honors by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) this postseason, and was the 2022 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Western Division Athlete of the Year.
The NABC All-America announcement comes on the same day that Foster and the Crimson Hawks open play at the Elite Eight with a national quarterfinal matchup against Hillsdale at the Ford Center in Evansville. IUP is 32-2, won the PSAC West regular season and conference tournament titles, and the Atlantic Region championship.
Now officially one of the best players in Division II, Foster is averaging 18.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, while adding 53 steals and 17 blocks. One of the top scorers in the PSAC, he’s also fourth in the country with his 6.6 assists per game while his 223 assists on the year is a new IUP single season record. Foster’s 623 total points this year is fifth in program history.
He’s one of three players in Division II with multiple triple-doubles (2) and also have five double-doubles on the year. Foster has 14 20-point games, including three of more than 30.