Eight swimmers from the Franklin YMCA swim team, the Franklin Flyers, will compete at the West Pennsylvania YMCA district competition at the S.P.I.R.E. Institute in Geneva, Ohio, today, Saturday and Sunday.
Several of the swimmers are from Crawford County, but compete for the Flyers. Competing this weekend are Addy Spellman, Jocelyn Jordan, Ryan Steinbeck, Maura Bloss, JJ Gowetski, Isaac Johnson, Brielle Cheney and Jaidyn Jordan.
Spellman is 10, Jocelyn is 11 and Steinbeck is 12. Spellman is a top-10 seed in eight events, Jocelyn in three and Steinbeck five.
Bloss, Gowetski, Johnson and Jaidyn Jordan are each in the 15-21 age group. It will be the second weekend the five compete at the Ohio facility because they all are also members of the Meadville high school swim team. Bloss is a top-10 seed in seven events, Gowetski six, Johnson nine and Jaidyn seven.
