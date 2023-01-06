The annual Tool City Tournament will return to Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills today for its 43rd edition.
The two-day tournament takes place today and Saturday. Five of Crawford County’s public schools and 14 total schools will compete in the tournament.
Today’s action is slated to begin at 4 p.m. while Saturday’s matches start at 9 a.m.
There will not be a repeat team champion as last year’s winners, the Cochranton Cardinals, are not entered to compete.
Meadville will look to return to the top of the podium for the first time since 1989. The Bulldogs are 6-1 in matches this season and feature a pair of undefeated champions in Brighton Anderson and Rhoan Woodrow.
Anderson, a 172-pound junior, is 7-0. Anderson won a District 10 title last year and placed third at Tool City. Woodrow, a 215-pound senior, did not place at Tool City last year but was a district champion in 2019.
The Bulldogs have talent up and down their lineup and could want redemption after last year’s tournament. Meadville led Tool City after the first day of competition but finished third and had zero individual champions.
A team that challenged for the top spot last year was Saegertown. The Panthers finished second last year but led the field with three champions. Saegertown graduated a senior class that included three state medalists, two of whom won Tool City. The Panthers do return a talented lineup and should not be counted out today.
Sophomore Carter Beck (114) placed sixth at the state tournament last season and will be in contention to win this weekend’s tournament. Junior Porter Brooks (215) placed third at Tool City last year.
Conneaut features two returning District 10 champions in Hunter Gould (133) and Collin Hearn (160). Both wrestlers won Tool City in 2022.
Gould went 38-4 last year and finished sixth at the state tournament. He is 6-0 this season. Hearn did not place at the state tournament, but finished his year 31-5. The senior is 5-0 this season.
Cambridge Springs and Maplewood enter the tournament with small but talented rosters.
The Blue Devils are led by Gunnar Gage and Brody Beck. Gage, a senior 160-pounder, wrestled in the state tournament last year. He has an 88-27 career record and is 4-0 this season. Beck is 9-2 this year as a junior. The 133-pounder is 55-27 in his career and advanced to regionals last season.
For Maplewood, the team is without a senior but did have two wrestlers compete at regionals last season. Sophomore Cadyn Shetler placed eighth at districts to advance to the regional tournament. Chase Blake, a junior, placed fifth at districts to advance to regionals.
