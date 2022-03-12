HERSHEY — After the second day of action at the PIAA wrestling tournament at the Giant Center, a few Crawford County wrestlers are still in contention to medal heading into the final day of action.
After sending five wrestlers to states, Saegertown still has four wrestlers who made to the second day of competition. Of those four, one Panther was in the championship bracket: Josh Perrine (285). Perrine defeated Matt Watkins of Tussey Mountain in a 5-2 decision in the quarterfinals. Perrine then lost to Austin Johnson of Muncy in the semifinals in a 10-2 major decision. Perrine then got pinned by Emmanuel Ulrich of Mifflinburg in 3:39. Perrine will take on Leo Muzika of Faith Christian in the fifth-place match today.
At 106, Carter Beck got pinned by Aaron Seidel of Northern Lebanon in 1:51 in the quarterfinal round. However, Beck came back and to win his next two matches of the day. First, Beck pinned Mason Beatty of Mount Union in 2:45 in the consolation bracket. Beck then defeated Elijah Brosius of Cranberry in a 3-0 decision. Beck ended his day with a 7-2 loss to Cole Hubert of Saucon Valley. Beck will take on Parker Sentipal of Burgettstown in the fifth-place match today.
At 113, Hunter Robison lost 7-0 in the quarterfinals to Branden Wetzel of Montoursville. Robison is ranked fourth in the state while Wetzel is ranked second at 113 according to Flowrestling. Robison came back and bested Mason McLendon of Susquenita in a 9-3 decision. Robison then fell to Landon Bainey of West Branch in his final match of the day in a 4-3 decision. Robison will take on Jack Kazalas of Quaker Valley in the seventh place match today.
After going 1-1 on Thursday, Landon Caldwell (189) competed in the consolation bracket and won three out of four matches during Friday’s action. In his first match, Caldwell won against Ethan Kubat of Central Cambria in an 8-3 decision. Caldwell followed that up with a 3-1 win over Noah Gnibus of Mount Pleasant. Caldwell then earned another win against Jacob Scheib of Tri-Valley in a 10-5 decision. Caldwell’s day finished with a 4-3 loss to Patrick Cutchember of Quaker Valley. Caldwell will take on Seth Stewart of Brockway in the fifth-place match today.
Of the two wrestlers Cochranton sent to Hershey, Jack Martinec (132) is the only one who remains in contention for a medal. Martinec dropped his quarterfinal match to Conner Heckman of Midd-West in a 3-1 decision. Martinec then won his consolation match against Peter Chacon of Montour in a 4-3 decision. Martinec lost in his final match of the day to Max Stein of Faith Christian in a 7-0 decision. Martinec will wrestle Kyle McCollum of Beth-Center in the seventh place match today.
Both Conneaut wrestlers took part in Friday’s action with only one of them advancing to the final day of matches. Hunter Gould (120) fell in his quarterfinal match to Chris Vargo of Bentworth in a 3-0 decision. Gould followed that up with a 3-1 win over Eric Howe of Lancaster Catholic in his consolation match. Gould then won his third match of the day over Logan Richey of Quaker Valley in a 10-0 major decision. Gould’s day concluded with a 6-2 loss to Coen Bainey of Bald Eagle. Gould will have a chance to avenge his loss to Vargo in today’s fifth-place match.
After going 1-1 in Thursday’s action, Collin Hearn (160) started the day in the consolation bracket. Hearn won his first match over Damian Barr of Burrell in a 7-5 decision. Hearn was then eliminated from the tournament with a loss to Christian Hirak of Derry in a 3-2 decision.
In the 3A bracket, Meadville’s only entrant to the state tournament, Griffin Buzzell (189), started his day in the consolation bracket after losing to Maclane Stout of Mt. Lebanon, who’s ranked first in the state, in the first round on Thursday. Buzzell won his first match on Friday with a 4-0 decision over James Ellis of Ephrata. In his second match, Buzzell defeated Wayne McIntyre of East Stroudsburg North in a 6-1 decision. Buzzell will take on Trey Shoemaker of Mifflin County in his next consolation match.