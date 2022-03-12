Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers this afternoon. High 22F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 13F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.