HERSHEY — Seven area wrestlers competed at the PIAA tournament on Thursday at Hershey’s Giant Center and five remain entering the second day of the three-day tournament.
In the Class 3A tournament, Meadville’s Ben Fuller (107) and Rhoan Woodrow (215) each went 0-2 and are eliminated.
Fuller lost 6-1 in the prelimary round of the championship bracket and 6-0 in the first round of the consolation bracket. He finished his sophomore season 25-9 and is 50-21 through two years.
Woodrow lost his first bout 8-6 and was pinned in 1:51 in the consolation bracket. The senior finished the season 24-11 and his career 79-39.
In the Class 2A tournament, two Conneaut Eagles are in the championship bracket to start the second day of competition.
At 127 pounds, Hunter Gould earned a 9-0 major decision in the first round. Gould, 37-3, is ranked No. 9 in the state in the latest ranking from FloWrestling. Gould will face the No. 4 wrestler, Arment Waltenbaugh of Faith Christian Academy, in the quarterfinals.
Collin Hearn, at 160, won a 13-3 major decision to begin his state tournament. The No. 8 wrestler in the state and 35-5 this season, will battle Jagger Gray of Trinity, the No. 6 wrestler, in the quarterfinals.
Cambridge Springs junior Brody Beck (133) won a 3-2 decision in his first round bout. Beck, 35-9, will face the top wrestler in the state in the quarterfinals in Wyoming Area’s Jaden Pepe. Pepe is committed to wrestle at Harvard next year.
Fellow Blue Devil, Gunnar Gage (145), lost a 2-0 decision to the No. 9 wrestler in the first round. Gage pinned his opponent in 2:27 in the first round of the consolation bracket. He will battle Travis Riefenstahl of Saucon Valley in the second round of the consolation bracket.
Saegertown’s Carter Beck (114) lost a 1-0 decision in the first round. Beck rebounded with a 7-0 decision in the consolation bracket and will see Kevin Bagnell of Conwell-Egan in the second round.
Action resumes today at 9 a.m. with the quarterfinals.
