After last week’s regional tournaments, 11 Crawford County wrestlers clinched a spot in the state tournament. In total, five of the six county schools will be sending wrestlers to Hershey.
3A Tournament
Griffin Buzzell will be the lone representative for Meadville Area Senior High School at Hershey. Buzzell received a trip to the state tournament after finishing in third place at the Northwest Region 3A tournament at 189. Buzzell, who’s a senior, enters the state competition with a 27-2 record on the season and will take on Alex Neely of Parkland High School in the preliminary round.
“Griffin’s a kid who’s worked pretty hard to get to where he is,” said Meadville head coach Barry Anderson. “He’s hard to score on and he’s a talented athlete in multiple sports with football and wrestling. He’s just a competitor, so this kind of tournament’s made for him... We’ve been talking about it all week. He can surprise some people down there. We take one match at a time. Obviously we wanna get through that first match with a win and whatever happens in that second match, win or lose we’re gonna compete down there. I think that’s one of Griffin’s strengths, he likes to compete.”
2A Tournament
Of the four 2A teams in still remaining in Crawford County, Saegertown is sending the most wrestlers to states with five making the trip to Hershey: Carter Beck (106), Hunter Robison (113), Owen Hershelman (120), Landon Caldwell (189) and Josh Perrine (285). According to Saegertown head coach Jim Mulligan, this the most wrestlers the Panthers will be sending to Hershey since they sent six in 2015.
“It’s awesome,” Mulligan said. “Anytime you get that many kids down here, it’s a good weekend. “It’ll be challenging coaching, but it’s gonna be fun.”
Robison is making his second consecutive appearance at Hershey after finishing in first at last week’s regional tournament. Robison, who owns a 33-3 record this season, is seeking to improve on last year’s fifth place finish at Hershey.
“It’s one match at a time,” Mulligan said. “He’s got a tough first round match. He’ll see a guy in the quarterfinals who beat him last year. I talked to Hunter, he’s the best guy, but the best guy doesn’t always win, so I’m confident. I think he’s gonna win it.”
Beck and Perrine both finished second in their respective tournaments while Hershelman and Caldwell both finished fourth at regionals.
Cochranton and Conneaut are sending two wrestlers each to the state tournament. Jack Martinec (132) and Stetson Boozer (160) will represent the Cardinals in Hershey after finishing second and fourth at regionals, respectively.
“We feel pretty good,” said Cochranton head coach John Svirbly. “I know they got a tough road ahead of them. It’s not gonna be easy, but they’ve been wrestling really well. They’re real focused. They’re not nervous or anything. They went down and worked out (last night). They got a good little work out in. I feel real good about them being ready to go. They just gotta put it all together (today) and be focused and stay smart and don’t get out of position, kind of start wrestling and climbing to the top of the hill so to speak. They’ve been getting better and better every week, so hopefully they’re peaking right when they need to.”
For the Eagles, Hunter Gould (120) and Collin Hearn (160) will be making the trip to Hershey. Gould enters states with a record of 34-1 after receiving his first loss of the year to Cole Household of Brookville in the regional finals while Hearn has a 29-3 record on the season.
After sending two wrestlers to regionals, Cambridge Springs is only sending one of them to Hershey, Gunnar Gage at 126. Gage qualified for the state tournament after finishing third at regionals.
“Winning that first match is crucial,” said Cambridge Springs head coach Dalton Lester. “I mean it sets momentum for the whole tournament. We’re here, so we just gotta go out and wrestle and win that first match, come back Friday and see what Friday has in store for us.”
The state tournament will take place today through Saturday at the Giant Center in Hershey.
