Twenty-eight wrestlers from five area high schools will compete in the District 10 Class 2A tournament today and Saturday at Sharon High School.
Eight grapplers from Saegertown, six each from Cambridge Springs and Conneaut, five from Maplewood and three from Cochranton will compete in the two-day tournament. The top eight finishers in each bracket will advance to the Class 2A Northwest regional tournament next week at Sharon High School.
Saegertown’s Carter Beck was a Class 2A Section 2 champion last weekend at 114 pounds and is the No. 1 seed in the bracket. The sophomore placed second at districts last season. He was ranked No. 7 in the state at 114 pounds in FloWrestling’s latest poll. Beck is 29-2 this year.
Another top seed for the Panthers is Porter Brooks at 215. The junior is 25-8 this season and was a section champion. Brooks finished sixth at last year’s tournament.
Also competing for Saegertown are Travis Huya (121), Greg Kiser (145), Carter Stewart (152), Gabriel Jordan (172), Aaron Shartle (189) and Logan Corner (285).
Cambridge Springs’ top seed is senior Gunnar Gage. Gage is the No. 2 seed in the 145-pound bracket. Gage is 22-2 this season. He looks to win a district title after winning his section last weekend. Gage finished second at districts as a junior.
Other Blue Devils wrestlers are Rowan Feikles (107), Will Marceau (121), Brody Beck (133), Preston Gorton (139) and James Sherman (160).
Conneaut is taking two defending district champions in Hunter Gould and Collin Hearn. Gould (27-2), is a No. 1 seed and was a section champion. Hearn (25-3) lost in the section finals last weekend and finds himself in the middle of the bracket. Both Eagles advanced to the state tournament last year.
Also wrestling for Conneaut are Daylee Watson (107), Mitchell Blood (145), Drew Dygert (215) and Isaiah Gilchrist (285).
Maplewood is taking two wrestlers who advanced to regionals last year — Chase Blake (145) and Cadyn Shetler (114). Mike Wickstrom (133), Dakotah Crum (139) and Andrew Proper (145) are searching for their first berth to the region tournament.
Cochranton is taking two experienced wrestlers and a freshman into the tournament. Kyle Lantz (107) has placed at districts for the past three years and Blake Foulk (133) was eighth at districts last year. Cash Morrell (139) is 25-9 and placed third at sections last week.
Action starts today at 5 p.m. Saturday’s opens at 9:15 a.m. with consolation rounds. Medal-rounds begin at 3:30 p.m. and the finals are set for 5:30.
