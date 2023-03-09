Seven Crawford County wrestlers will compete at the three-day PIAA tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey today, Friday and Saturday.
The action begins today. In Class 2A, the preliminary round begins at 9 a.m. Class 3A’s first round starts at 4 p.m.
Meadville, in the Class 3A tournament, has Ben Fuller (107) and Rhoan Woodrow (215) representing the Bulldogs. It is the first state tournament for both wrestlers.
Fuller, a sophomore, is 25-7 this season and was the runner-up at the District 10 meet and a third-place finisher at the region tournament. Fuller will wrestle Ejiro Montoya of Mt. Lebanon in the round of 32. The winner will face Colby Martinelli of Pennridge, the No. 3 wrestler in the state according to the latest poll from FloWrestling.
Woodrow, a senior, is 24-9 this year. He placed second and third at districts and regionals, respectively. Woodrow wrestles Dominic DeMeno of Pottsgrove in the round of 32 today. The winner will see the No. 6 wrestler in the state — Jose Garcia III.
Cambridge Springs and Conneaut will each send two wrestlers in the Class 2A bracket and Saegertown will send one.
For the Blue Devils, senior Gunnar Gage (145) is making his second trip to the state tournament. He did not place last year. Gage is 26-6 this year and was a section champion. He placed sixth at districts and finished second at regionals. Gage earned a bye and will wrestle Gage Heilbrun of Marion Center in the round of 16. Heilbrun is the No. 9 wrestler in the state.
Cambridge’s Brody Beck (132), a junior, also earned a bye and is in the round of 16. Beck, 34-9, placed second at sections before finishing third at districts and regionals. Beck will wrestle Blain Puchalsky of West Perry.
Conneaut’s two wrestlers, Hunter Gould (127) and Collin Hearn (160) have each been to the state tournament before.
Gould, a junior, placed sixth last season and did not place as a freshman. This season, Gould won the section and district tournaments and placed second at regionals. At 36-3, Gould is the No. 9 wrestler in the state and earned a bye. He will face Tyler Ulrich of Warrior Run in the round of 16.
Hearn, a senior, did not place at states each of the past two years. He is 34-5, the No. 8 wrestler in the state and a Seton Hill commit. The Conneaut Eagle was runner-up at sections, districts and regionals. Hearn wrestles Chase Wenrich of Lewisburg in the round of 16.
Saegertown will be represented by sophomore Carter Beck (114). Beck, 34-3, won the section and district tournaments. He placed second at regionals and was sixth at the state tournament last year. Beck is ranked No. 5 in the state and will wrestle Cole Hubert of Saucon Valley in the round of 16.
