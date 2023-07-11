Several local boys volleyball players were selected to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association all-state teams that were announced on Monday.
Cochranton had three players, all seniors, make the list. Chase Miller made the first-team as a middle hitter while Andrew Custead made the second-team as a setter. Landon Homa was an honorable mention at outside hitter.
Cochranton finished the season as the state runner-up and was ranked No. 2 in the final PVCA poll.
Meadville senior Jackson Decker was named to the all-state first-team as an outside hitter. The St. Francis commit was also selected to the all-state teams as a sophomore and a junior. Fellow Meadville Bulldog Luc Soerensen was an honorable mention as a freshman outside hitter.
Meadville was beaten in the District 10 playoffs and finished the year ranked No. 6.
Another District 10 school, Mercyhurst Prep, which eliminated Meadville, had two players on the lists. Octavian Sperry was on the first-team and David Bahm was on the second-team.
Mercyhurst Prep lost in the state semifinals to Cochranton and ended the year ranked No. 4.
