Twelve local boys volleyball players were selected to District 10's all-region first and second teams.
Cochranton had four players named to the first-team. Chase Miller, Landon Homa and Andrew Custead, all seniors, were on the first-team. Miller at middle hitter, Homa at outside hitter and Custead at setter. Dawson Carroll, a senior libero, also made the team.
For Meadville, Jackson Decker and Luc Soerensen, both outside hitters, made the first-team. Decker is a senior and Soerensen is a freshman. Junior Jack Brown made the second-team as a setter.
Three Saegertown Panthers made the first-team. Seniors Brady Greco, Quincy Zook and Sam Hetrick were selected. Greco as a setter, Zook as a middle hitter and Hetrick as a libero.
On the second-team, Conneaut senior Nolan Rados made it as an outside hitter. Cambridge Springs senior Josh Reisenauer also was selected as an outside hitter.
Boys volleyball
Region 1 first team
Octavian Sperry, Mercyhurst Prep, OH, sr.
Chase Miller, Cochranton, MH, sr.
Jackson Decker, Meadville, OH, sr.
Andrew Custead, Cochranton, S, sr.
Quincy Zook, Saegertown, MH, sr.
Brady Greco, Saegertown, S, sr.
Landon Homa, Cochranton, OH, sr.
Jack Wilcox, McDowell, OP, sr.
Luc Soerensen, Meadville, OH, fr.
David Bahm, Mercyhurst Prep, MH, sr.
Dawson Carroll, Cochranton, L, jr.
Sam Hetrick, Saegertown, L, sr.
Region 1 second team
Jack Brown, Meadville, S, jr.
Nolan Rados, Conneaut, OH, sr.
RJ Nagg, McDowell, S, jr.
Aidan Probst, McDowell, MH, jr.
Alex Zinz, Rocky Grove, OH, sr.
Josh Reisenauer, Cambridge Springs, OH, sr.
Deke Patton, McDowell, OH, sr.
Shawn Ganger, Mercyhurst Prep, L, sr.
