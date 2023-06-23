Several area athletes are set to compete in the District 10 North-South All-Star Showcase on Friday at Allegheny College's Frank B. Fuhrer Field.
It is the 11th iteration of the North-South showcase, but the second consecutive game hosted at Allegheny College. The North leads the series 6-4 and beat the South 61-40 last year.
This year, there are 10 Crawford County players representing the North. Meadville has three players on the team in Khalon Simmons (RB/ATH), Brady Walker (RB/LB) and Ruric Douglas (OL/DL). Cambridge Springs will be represented by Bryce Kania (WR), Kaiden Boozer (WR/DB) and Van Jones (ATH/DB).
Conneaut has two representatives in Ethan Stright (RB/S) and Ryan Green (OL/DL. Saegertown and Maplewood each have one player on the roster. Ethan Peterson will represent the Tigers (TE/OLB) and Damen Rossey will represent the Panthers (TE/LB).
North will be coached by General McLane's coaching staff, led by Marshall McCormick.
Between the 10 local players, there are 11 first-team all-region selections, five second-team all-region selections, one region player of the year and one all-state selections.
