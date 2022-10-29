Titusville’s Ed Myer-Complex will host today’s District 10 cross country championship meet.
Hundreds of runners will run the 3.1 mile race with hopes of advancing to the PIAA championship on Nov. 5.
The top two teams and top 10 individuals not on those teams in the Class 1A and Class 2A races will advance to the state meet.
After Class 3A subregional races at 9:45 a.m. and 10:30, the Class 1A girls are set to start at 10:55. Following will be Class 2A girls at 11:30, Class 1A boys at 12:05 p.m. and Class 2A boys at 12:40. The Class 1A and Class 2A awards ceremony is set for 1:15.
In last year’s Class 1A girls race, Saegertown finished fourth as a team and Paige Fuller placed seventh. Fuller would go on to become the school’s first medal winner at the state meet, but Fuller graduated as well as three other participants from last year’s race.
The Lady Panthers only district returnee is Skyler Bland. The junior finished 38th last year in 23 minutes and 44 seconds.
Maplewood returns three top-50 finishers from last year’s district race. Junior Sylvianne Wright led the trio a year ago with a 29th place finish. Sophomores Laura Slagle and Rhinn Post were 37th and 50th, respectively.
Cambridge Springs junior Audrey Bullock is the team’s top runner. Bullock placed 52nd a season ago and the dual-sport athlete is coming off a productive volleyball season.
In the Class 2A girls race, Meadville returns no runners from last year’s meet but junior Camryn Guffey and freshman Megan Puleio could compete for a medal.
For Conneaut, Keaira Smeltzer placed 35th a season ago and has performed well at various invitationals this season.
In the Class 1A boys race, a handful of local runners could land themselves a trip to the state meet.
Kyler Woolstrum and Chase Miller, both from Cochranton, turned in top-10 finishes a season ago. Woolstrum, a junior, finished fifth last year while Miller, a senior, was eighth.
Saegertown’s Sam Hetrick made the state meet with an 11th place finish at last year’s district race. Hetrick and Miller both made the state meet in each of their three seasons in high school and could make it four.
Maplewood sophomore Lincoln Kier turned in a ninth-place finish last year and could make a run at the top spot.
In the Class 2A boys race, Meadville junior Max Dillaman could advance to his third state championship race. Dillaman placed 11th at last year’s district race and with four graduated seniors ahead of him he could leap into the top-five.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.