Wrestlers from four area high schools will descend upon Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills today and tomorrow for the District 10 Class 2A Section 1 wrestling tournament.
Grapplers from Cambridge Springs, Cochranton, Maplewood and Saegertown will vie for the right to advance to the District 10 Class 2A tournament next weekend at Sharon High School. The top eight wrestlers in each weight class bracket will advance to the district tournament.
Today’s tournament at Meadville will include teams from Region 3 and 4.
Two teams that are in good positions to win the section tournament are Cochranton and Saegertown.
The Panthers are coming off of an upset of perennial powerhouse Reynolds in the team tournament two weeks ago.
“We’re expecting to do really well. We have four or five guys that we think can win it and five or six we expect to advance,” Saegertown head coach Jim Mulligan said. “We want to win the section tournament and qualify as many kids as possible for districts.”
Saegertown is returning a two-time section champion in Hunter Robison. The 113 pounder placed fifth at the state tournament last year and had a bye in today’s tournament with a record of 24-3.
At 189 pounds, the Panthers boast Landon Caldwell, another two-time section champion. Caldwell is 33-2 this season and has bye today.
Saegertown has two freshman with a bye in the preliminary round. Carter Beck (106) is 27-3 this year and looks to continue a monster rookie season. At 126 pounds, Travis Huya is 24-3.
The Panthers have a fifth wrestler positioned well with a bye — Porter Brooks. At 13-6, the sophomore placed second at sections last year.
For the Cardinals, the team narrowly lost to top-seeded Fort LeBoeuf by one point in the team tournament quarterfinals. The team also won the Tool City Tournament for the first time in program history. That being said, head coach John Svirbly is focused on advancing as many kids as possible to the district tournament.
“It’s never a priority for us to win it all. Our first goal for the kids is to make it to next week. The second goal is to place as high as possible it make next week easier.” Svirbly said. “I try and stress to the kids that they don’t have to be perfect now, but they will have to be perfect in a couple weeks. As long as you keep advancing you have a chance. I don’t want them to think if they lose in the quarterfinals that the season is over.”
The Cards have seven wrestlers set up with byes to start the tournament, two of which are returning section champions.
At 106 pounds, Kyle Lantz is 18-5 and won his weight class last year while wrestling for Conneaut. Jack Martinec (132) is 23-4 this year. The senior finally broke through as a section champion last season after finish second his first two seasons.
A handful of Cochranton wrestlers finished as section runner-up last season and look to improve upon that this weekend.
Stetson Boozer, with a 23-6 record, and Willis Morrell (145) both placed second last year. Stephen Martinec, Jack’s brother, placed second last year. At 16-3 he is one of several wrestlers with a chance to take down undefeated Harbor Creek grappler Connor Pierce at 138 pounds.
Cambridge Springs will have four athletes set up with byes.
Brody Beck won the tournament last year as a freshman. At 132 pounds, he is 22-12 this year and will have to battle J. Martinec in the semifinals if both wrestlers win their first bout.
Gunnar Gage (126) is a two-time runner-up at the section tournament and is 20-3 this year. Jackson Carico (172) has not finished higher than third place at sections. He is 23-6 this year. Garrett Hodak (15-13) will wrestle Cochranton’s Ramy Sample in the quarterfinals of the 285 bracket.
Maplewood has two wrestlers set up with byes today. At 172 pounds, Logan Gross is seeking to place at sections as a senior. Cadyn Shetler, a freshman, is 15-11 this year. He will wrestle Eisenhower’s Griffin Williams in the quarterfinal round.
Section 1 schedule
Wrestling begins at 3:45 p.m. with preliminaries. Following prelims will be the quarterfinals and the consolation preliminaries. On Saturday, round 2 of the consolation round begins at 9 a.m. Following that are the semifinals, consolation quarters and consolation semifinals.
The third, fifth and seventh place matches are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The Parade of Champions is at 5:30 p.m., with the finals slated to follow.
Section 2 tournament
Conneaut will be the lone Crawford County team at the section 2 tournament, consisting of teams from Region 1 and 2, at Sharon High School today and tomorrow.
Hunter Gould (120) is an undefeated sophomore for the Eagles at 26-0. As a freshman, Gould won sections, placed third at districts and regions before not placing at the state tournament.
At 160 pounds, Collin Hearn has a bye in his bracket. The junior is 20-2 this season and won the section tournament last season. He also placed third at districts and regions before not placing at states.
Section 2 schedule
The tournament kicks off at 5:15 p.m. with the preliminary matches. Following that will be the quarterfinals and consolation preliminaries.
On Saturday, the second round of the consolation bracket starts at 9:15 a.m. with semifinals, consolation quarterfinals and consolation semifinals to follow.
The third, fifth and seventh place matches are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The Parade of Champions is at 5:30 p.m., with the finals slated to follow.