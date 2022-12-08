Region 5 girls soccer champion Conneaut had nine girls named to the all-region teams that were announced on Wednesday.
On the all-region first-team was senior Chloe Cluster, juniors Hannah Brady and Alayna Ott and sophomores Victoria Medrick and Maddie Roberton.
On the second-team was seniors Savannah Burns and Laurynn Pelc, junior Brianna Nader and sophomore Kylie Mattera.
In Region 6, Meadville had several selections on the second-team.
Goalkeeper Payton Costello was joined by Camryn Guffey, Jocelyn Jones and Keeley Aitken.
The Cambridge Springs Blue Devils also had numerous picks. On the Region 3 first-team was Makenzie Yanc, Maggie Braymer, Ella Worley and Nola Zook. On the second-team was Isobel Yasenchack.
REGION 1 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Madeline Jewell — Mercer — 10 — GK
Morgan Miller — Mercer — 11 — F
Maddy Bailey — Mercer — 11 — M
Emma Cameron — Mercer — 9 — F
Annalee Gardner — Wilmington — 12 — M
Sarah Thomas — Wilmington — 12 — M
Macie Steiner — Sharpsville — 10 — CM
Ally Rynd — Mercer — 12 — CB
Alexa Graul — Mercer — 12 — CB
Isabella Candiottie — Sharpsville — 10 — CD
Sabrina Devite — Wilmington — 12 — D
SECOND TEAM
Taylor Kendall — Wilmington — 12 — GK
Jade Nguyen — Kennedy Catholic — 12 — M
Ryan Dubiel — Mercer — 12 — M
Delaney Donaldson — West Middlesex — 11 — F
Emily Davano — West Middlesex — 11 — M
Annalise Hendrickson — Wilmington — 11 — F
Emily Arblaster — Wilmington — 11 — M
Cassie Dancak — Kennedy Catholic — 12 — M
Sarah Dieter — Wilmington — 11 — M
Aubree Mathieson — Mercer — 11 — OB
Paige Buckwalter — Wilmington — 11 — D
Taylor Moore — West Middlesex — 12 — S
Madison Pfleger — Kennedy Catholic — 10 — SW
Marian Mitchell — Wilmington — 11 — D
Region champion – Mercer
Region player of the year – Emma Cameron, Mercer
---
REGION 2 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Daisy Rust — Hickory — 12 — GK
Emma Hays — Slippery Rock — 12 — F
Hannah Plunkard — Slippery Rock — 12 — F
Brooke Arblaster — Slippery Rock — 11 — M
Abby Cozad — Hickory — 12 — CM
Ella Vance — Hickory — 12 — CM
Cecilia Perman — Hickory — 10 — F
Eve Miller — Slippery Rock — 12 — D
Calley Wolinski — Slippery Rock — 12 — D
Maya Turner — Slippery Rock — 10 — D
Izabella Hochstetler — Hickory — 12 — RB
Hailey Mattson — Grove City — 12 — D
SECOND TEAM
Emily Weimert — Greenville — 9 — GK
Sarah Mallek — Greenville — 12 — S
Stacie Weimert — Greenville — 11 — S
Anna Slagle — Grove City — 10 — F
Victoria Badowski — Grove City — 11 — F
Ava Reich — Slippery Rock — 10 — F
Slade Pfadt — Hickory — 11 — CM
Lilly Bailey — Greenville — 11 — D
Riley Kellar — Hickory — 11 — CB
Ava Chase — Hickory — 12 — LB
Sophia Whiteman — Greenville — 12 — CD
Avery Thompon — Hickory — 11 — CB
Region co-champions – Hickory and Slippery Rock
Region player of the year – Hailey Mattson, Grove City
---
REGION 3 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Mallory Hammill — Seneca — 9 — GK
Marisa Schnars — Mercyhurst Prep — 12 — CM
Makenzie Yanc — Cambridge Springs — 12 — F
Maggie Braymer — Cambridge Springs — 12 — F
Abby Wisniewski — Seneca — 12 — M
Molly Taylor — Mercyhurst Prep — 10 — CM
Sage Slowikowski — Seneca — 12 — M
Elley Eastman — Eisenhower — 12 — M
Casey Majewski — Seneca — 12 — D
Mackenzie Dunn — Eisenhower — 12 — D
Ella Worley — Cambridge Springs — 12 — RB
Sadie Messer — Mercyhurst Prep — 12 — SW
Nola Zook — Cambridge Springs — 11 — CB
SECOND TEAM
Brigid Ochalek — Mercyhurst Prep — 10 — GK
Tracey Jakubczak — Eisenhower — 10 — GK
Cassie Smelko — Eisenhower — 12 — M
Isobel Yasenchack — Cambridge Springs — 12 — LM
Madison Soudan — Girard — 11 — M
Milly Pierce — Mercyhurst Prep — 11 — F
Abigayle Erion — Girard — 10 — S
Ave Pushchak — Seneca — 11 — F
Olivia Pikiewicz — Seneca — 10 — M
Sarah Wilczynski — Girard — 12 — CB
Serena Spencer — Seneca — 12 — D
Aubrey Hammill — Seneca — 11 — D
Regina Zimmerman — Mercyhurst Prep — 12 — SW
Ella Schumacher — Mercyhurst Prep — 11 — D
Region champion – Mercyhurst Prep
Region player of the year – Marisa Schnars, Mercyhurst Prep
---
REGION 4 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Jocelyn Tatarko — Fairview — 11 — GK
Olivia Dixon — Cathedral Prep — 10 — F
Brooklyn Respecki — General McLane — 12 — F
Sydney Rotko — General McLane — 11 — F
Leya Bretz — Harbor Creek — 12 — F
Elise Cacchione — Fort LeBoeuf — 12 — S
Emily Samluk — Fort LeBoeuf — 11 — M
Alexa Tojaga — Cathedral Prep — 12 — M
Sara Gennuso — Fairview — 12 — F
Moira Thunell — Cathedral Prep — 12 — D
Abby Walker — General McLane — 12 — M
Lydia Kowalczyk — Fort LeBoeuf — 12 — DM
Brianna Winkelman — Fort LeBoeuf — 12 — CB
Jillian Agnello — Fairview — 10 — D
SECOND TEAM
Bella Dibble — General McLane — 11 — GK
Trista Maloney — Harbor Creek — 12 — GK
Jenna Popowski — Fort LeBoeuf — 9 — S
Callie Cacchione — Cathedral Prep — 11 — M
Ashley Froess — Fort LeBoeuf — 11 — S
Isabella Owens — Fairview — 11 — M
Lena Bookhamer — General McLane — 10 — M
Liv Bookhamer — General McLane — 12 — M
Hannah Lindenberger — Fairview — 11 — CM
Sam Johnson — General McLane — 11 — D
Reese Weismiller — Harbor Creek — 11 — D
Caitlyn Elwell — Cathedral Prep — 12 — D
Emma Walker — General McLane — 9 — D
Region champion – Fort LeBoeuf
Region player of the year – Brooklyn Respecki, General McLane
---
REGION 5 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Amelia Svetz — North East — 12 — GK
Victoria Medrick — Conneaut — 10 — LF
Hannah Brady — Conneaut — 11 — RF
Alayna Ott — Conneaut — 11 — CM
Ayiana Thomson — North East — 10 — F
Evelyn Bish — North East — 11 — F
Emily Boyd — North East — 11 — CM
Alexandra Scholar — Corry — 10 — F
Chloe Custer — Conneaut — 12 — CB
Maddie Robertson — Conneaut — 10 — FB
Lily Southwick — Titusville — 12 — SW
Alexis Holtz — Franklin — 12 — CB
Ava Thies-Green — North East — 12 — ST
SECOND TEAM
Baylee Smith — Corry — 11 — GK
Savannah Burns — Conneaut — 12 — GK
Laurynn Pelc — Conneaut — 12 — RM
Brianna Nader — Conneaut — 11 — LM
Jena Foster — North East — 10 — CM
Kylie Mattera — Conneaut — 10 — CF
Chloe Nagle — North East — 10 — OM
Graci Simpson — Titusville — 10 — MF
Anna Shellgren — Titusville — 12 — MF
Delaney Nickerson — Corry — 10 — SW
Riley Bropy — Franklin — 10 — CB
Raelynn Montgomery — Franklin — 11 — OB
Catie Britt — North East — 11 — SW
Emily Brockway — North East — 12 — OD
Region champion – Conneaut
Region player of the year – Ayiana Thomson, North East
---
REGION 6 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Chelsea Wayne — Erie — 12 — GK
Vivian Sanders — McDowell — 11 — GK
Grace Emanuel — McDowell — 12 — F
Abigail Faulhaber — McDowell — 12 — F
Eden Palkovic — Erie — 12 — M
Maddi Cowburn — Bradford — 12 — F
Georgie Bickling — Warren — 12 — M
Jenna Ellsworth — McDowell — 12 — M
Carmel Frenn — McDowell — 10 — M
Hannah Shepard — McDowell — 12 — D
Lauren Andersen — Warren — 12 — DM
Abriella Whatmore — McDowell — 10 — D
Olivia Murray — McDowell — 9 — D
Dawn Flynn — Bradford — 11 — CB
SECOND TEAM
Payton Costello — Meadville — 11 — GK
Bella Prince — Bradford — 10 — W
Autumn Waid — Erie — 10 — M
Gabriella Serafini — McDowell — 11 — M
Ella Ordiway — Warren — 12 — M
Camryn Guffey — Meadville — 11 — CM
Jocelyn Jones — Meadville — 11 — CM
Eliza Brook — Warren — 11 — LB
Lucy Bigelow — Warren — 10 — CB
Keeley Aitken — Meadville — 12 — CD
Lindsey Meyer — Erie — 10 — D
Claire Faulhaber — McDowell — 10 — D
Region champion – McDowell
Region player of the year – Grace Emanuel, McDowell
The all-region teams and region players of the year were voted on by the coaches.
