Maggie Braymer

Cambridge Springs senior Maggie Braymer (24) battles for a ball during a game this season.

 Meadville Tribune file photo

Region 5 girls soccer champion Conneaut had nine girls named to the all-region teams that were announced on Wednesday. 

On the all-region first-team was senior Chloe Cluster, juniors Hannah Brady and Alayna Ott and sophomores Victoria Medrick and Maddie Roberton.

On the second-team was seniors Savannah Burns and Laurynn Pelc, junior Brianna Nader and sophomore Kylie Mattera.

In Region 6, Meadville had several selections on the second-team. 

Goalkeeper Payton Costello was joined by Camryn Guffey, Jocelyn Jones and Keeley Aitken. 

The Cambridge Springs Blue Devils also had numerous picks. On the Region 3 first-team was Makenzie Yanc, Maggie Braymer, Ella Worley and Nola Zook. On the second-team was Isobel Yasenchack.

REGION 1 ALL-STARS

FIRST TEAM

Madeline Jewell — Mercer — 10 — GK

Morgan Miller — Mercer — 11 — F

Maddy Bailey — Mercer — 11 — M

Emma Cameron — Mercer — 9 — F

Annalee Gardner — Wilmington — 12 — M

Sarah Thomas — Wilmington — 12 — M

Macie Steiner — Sharpsville — 10 — CM

Ally Rynd — Mercer — 12 — CB

Alexa Graul — Mercer — 12 — CB

Isabella Candiottie — Sharpsville — 10 — CD

Sabrina Devite — Wilmington — 12 — D

SECOND TEAM

Taylor Kendall — Wilmington — 12 — GK

Jade Nguyen — Kennedy Catholic — 12 — M

Ryan Dubiel — Mercer — 12 — M

Delaney Donaldson — West Middlesex — 11 — F

Emily Davano — West Middlesex — 11 — M

Annalise Hendrickson — Wilmington — 11 — F

Emily Arblaster — Wilmington — 11 — M

Cassie Dancak — Kennedy Catholic — 12 — M

Sarah Dieter — Wilmington — 11 — M

Aubree Mathieson — Mercer — 11 — OB

Paige Buckwalter — Wilmington — 11 — D

Taylor Moore — West Middlesex — 12 — S

Madison Pfleger — Kennedy Catholic — 10 — SW

Marian Mitchell — Wilmington — 11 — D

Region champion – Mercer

Region player of the year – Emma Cameron, Mercer

---

REGION 2 ALL-STARS

FIRST TEAM

Daisy Rust — Hickory — 12 — GK

Emma Hays — Slippery Rock — 12 — F

Hannah Plunkard — Slippery Rock — 12 — F

Brooke Arblaster — Slippery Rock — 11 — M

Abby Cozad — Hickory — 12 — CM

Ella Vance — Hickory — 12 — CM

Cecilia Perman — Hickory — 10 — F

Eve Miller — Slippery Rock — 12 — D

Calley Wolinski — Slippery Rock — 12 — D

Maya Turner — Slippery Rock — 10 — D

Izabella Hochstetler — Hickory — 12 — RB

Hailey Mattson — Grove City — 12 — D

SECOND TEAM

Emily Weimert — Greenville — 9 — GK

Sarah Mallek — Greenville — 12 — S

Stacie Weimert — Greenville — 11 — S

Anna Slagle — Grove City — 10 — F

Victoria Badowski — Grove City — 11 — F

Ava Reich — Slippery Rock — 10 — F

Slade Pfadt — Hickory — 11 — CM

Lilly Bailey — Greenville — 11 — D

Riley Kellar — Hickory — 11 — CB

Ava Chase — Hickory — 12 — LB

Sophia Whiteman — Greenville — 12 — CD

Avery Thompon — Hickory — 11 — CB

Region co-champions – Hickory and Slippery Rock

Region player of the year – Hailey Mattson, Grove City

---

REGION 3 ALL-STARS

FIRST TEAM

Mallory Hammill — Seneca — 9 — GK

Marisa Schnars — Mercyhurst Prep — 12 — CM

Makenzie Yanc — Cambridge Springs — 12 — F

Maggie Braymer — Cambridge Springs — 12 — F

Abby Wisniewski — Seneca — 12 — M

Molly Taylor — Mercyhurst Prep — 10 — CM

Sage Slowikowski — Seneca — 12 — M

Elley Eastman — Eisenhower — 12 — M

Casey Majewski — Seneca — 12 — D

Mackenzie Dunn — Eisenhower — 12 — D

Ella Worley — Cambridge Springs — 12 — RB

Sadie Messer — Mercyhurst Prep — 12 — SW

Nola Zook — Cambridge Springs — 11 — CB

SECOND TEAM

Brigid Ochalek — Mercyhurst Prep — 10 — GK

Tracey Jakubczak — Eisenhower — 10 — GK

Cassie Smelko — Eisenhower — 12 — M

Isobel Yasenchack — Cambridge Springs — 12 — LM

Madison Soudan — Girard — 11 — M

Milly Pierce — Mercyhurst Prep — 11 — F

Abigayle Erion — Girard — 10 — S

Ave Pushchak — Seneca — 11 — F

Olivia Pikiewicz — Seneca — 10 — M

Sarah Wilczynski — Girard — 12 — CB

Serena Spencer — Seneca — 12 — D

Aubrey Hammill — Seneca — 11 — D

Regina Zimmerman — Mercyhurst Prep — 12 — SW

Ella Schumacher — Mercyhurst Prep — 11 — D

Region champion – Mercyhurst Prep

Region player of the year – Marisa Schnars, Mercyhurst Prep

---

REGION 4 ALL-STARS

FIRST TEAM

Jocelyn Tatarko — Fairview — 11 — GK

Olivia Dixon — Cathedral Prep — 10 — F

Brooklyn Respecki — General McLane — 12 — F

Sydney Rotko — General McLane — 11 — F

Leya Bretz — Harbor Creek — 12 — F

Elise Cacchione — Fort LeBoeuf — 12 — S

Emily Samluk — Fort LeBoeuf — 11 — M

Alexa Tojaga — Cathedral Prep — 12 — M

Sara Gennuso — Fairview — 12 — F

Moira Thunell — Cathedral Prep — 12 — D

Abby Walker — General McLane — 12 — M

Lydia Kowalczyk — Fort LeBoeuf — 12 — DM

Brianna Winkelman — Fort LeBoeuf — 12 — CB

Jillian Agnello — Fairview — 10 — D

SECOND TEAM

Bella Dibble — General McLane — 11 — GK

Trista Maloney — Harbor Creek — 12 — GK

Jenna Popowski — Fort LeBoeuf — 9 — S

Callie Cacchione — Cathedral Prep — 11 — M

Ashley Froess — Fort LeBoeuf — 11 — S

Isabella Owens — Fairview — 11 — M

Lena Bookhamer — General McLane — 10 — M

Liv Bookhamer — General McLane — 12 — M

Hannah Lindenberger — Fairview — 11 — CM

Sam Johnson — General McLane — 11 — D

Reese Weismiller — Harbor Creek — 11 — D

Caitlyn Elwell — Cathedral Prep — 12 — D

Emma Walker — General McLane — 9 — D

Region champion – Fort LeBoeuf

Region player of the year – Brooklyn Respecki, General McLane

---

REGION 5 ALL-STARS

FIRST TEAM

Amelia Svetz — North East — 12 — GK

Victoria Medrick — Conneaut — 10 — LF

Hannah Brady — Conneaut — 11 — RF

Alayna Ott — Conneaut — 11 — CM

Ayiana Thomson — North East — 10 — F

Evelyn Bish — North East — 11 — F

Emily Boyd — North East — 11 — CM

Alexandra Scholar — Corry — 10 — F

Chloe Custer — Conneaut — 12 — CB

Maddie Robertson — Conneaut — 10 — FB

Lily Southwick — Titusville — 12 — SW

Alexis Holtz — Franklin — 12 — CB

Ava Thies-Green — North East — 12 — ST

SECOND TEAM

Baylee Smith — Corry — 11 — GK

Savannah Burns — Conneaut — 12 — GK

Laurynn Pelc — Conneaut — 12 — RM

Brianna Nader — Conneaut — 11 — LM

Jena Foster — North East — 10 — CM

Kylie Mattera — Conneaut — 10 — CF

Chloe Nagle — North East — 10 — OM

Graci Simpson — Titusville — 10 — MF

Anna Shellgren — Titusville — 12 — MF

Delaney Nickerson — Corry — 10 — SW

Riley Bropy — Franklin — 10 — CB

Raelynn Montgomery — Franklin — 11 — OB

Catie Britt — North East — 11 — SW

Emily Brockway — North East — 12 — OD

Region champion – Conneaut

Region player of the year – Ayiana Thomson, North East

---

REGION 6 ALL-STARS

FIRST TEAM

Chelsea Wayne — Erie — 12 — GK

Vivian Sanders — McDowell — 11 — GK

Grace Emanuel — McDowell — 12 — F

Abigail Faulhaber — McDowell — 12 — F

Eden Palkovic — Erie — 12 — M

Maddi Cowburn — Bradford — 12 — F

Georgie Bickling — Warren — 12 — M

Jenna Ellsworth — McDowell — 12 — M

Carmel Frenn — McDowell — 10 — M

Hannah Shepard — McDowell — 12 — D

Lauren Andersen — Warren — 12 — DM

Abriella Whatmore — McDowell — 10 — D

Olivia Murray — McDowell — 9 — D

Dawn Flynn — Bradford — 11 — CB

SECOND TEAM

Payton Costello — Meadville — 11 — GK

Bella Prince — Bradford — 10 — W

Autumn Waid — Erie — 10 — M

Gabriella Serafini — McDowell — 11 — M

Ella Ordiway — Warren — 12 — M

Camryn Guffey — Meadville — 11 — CM

Jocelyn Jones — Meadville — 11 — CM

Eliza Brook — Warren — 11 — LB

Lucy Bigelow — Warren — 10 — CB

Keeley Aitken — Meadville — 12 — CD

Lindsey Meyer — Erie — 10 — D

Claire Faulhaber — McDowell — 10 — D

Region champion – McDowell

Region player of the year – Grace Emanuel, McDowell

The all-region teams and region players of the year were voted on by the coaches.

