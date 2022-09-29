The 2022 District 10 girls golf tournament is set to open today at The Country Club.
Seven area golfers will represent their respective schools starting at 10 a.m. The Class 2A and 3A individual and team tournaments will play at the same time.
In Class 2A, the top 15 golfers and ties will qualify to play on Saturday for the second half of the individual tournament. Only the top eight golfers and ties will advance in Class 3A. The winner of the Class 3A tournament will advance to the state tournament while the top four in Class 2A will advance.
Meadville will be represented by Brooke Hart, Kelsi Hefner and Kennedy Gunn. Hart and Hefner are sophomores while Gunn is a senior.
“We had a really good practice tonight (Wednesday) and the girls are in a good frame of mind for the tournament,” Meadville head coach Terry Tidball said. “It will be tough. Erie has had the best golfer all season and they only take the top golfer to states. We had a conversation about it and we’d like to make it happen.”
In last year’s tournament, Hart shot a 110 and did not make the cut for Saturday. Hefner shot a 101 and was the last girl to advance to the second day.
Conneaut first year head coach Mike Shimkanin will have three golfers representing the Eagles in the Class 2A tournament — Jacqui Detelich, Grace Hans and Brooke Wise.
Detelich has been at districts before. The senior shot a 117 last year, but did not make the cut.
“I think her experience will help her out, as well as all the hard work and preparation she and the team’s put in. I’m proud three of our five girls made it,” Shimkanin said. “I’m looking forward to see how they perform and if they play well enough to make the cutoff and be invited back on Saturday.”
Hans and Wise are both first-time district qualifiers. Hans is a sophomore, while Wise is a senior and was a late addition to the team.
“When I started the season I thought if we could get one girl to districts I’d be happy, but to have three, I’m really impressed with them,” Shimkanin said. “Brooke only started organized golf about a month ago. For he to make it says a lot about her athletic ability and drive to be great at whatever she does.”
Maplewood will also have a representative at The Country Club, Rachel Brunot. It is the sophomore’s first time competing in the district tournament.
