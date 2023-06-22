Several Crawford County athletes were named to District 10's all-region softball teams released on Wednesday.
In Region 2, the co-players of the year were Hailee Rodgers of Cambridge Springs and Rylie Braymer of Saegertown. Saegertown's Mikaila Obenrader was the pitcher of the year.
On the first-team, Braymer was joined by fellow Panthers Obenrader, Hailee Gregor and Rhia Paris. Saegertown players on the second-team were Maggie Triola, Alyssa Arblaster, Kacie Mook and Kylie Stafford.
Cambridge Springs Blue Devils on the first-team were Maddie Dragosavac, Jaydan Simmons, Kylee Miller, Emily Boylan, Cheyenne Mosconi, Kayla Crawford and Rodgers. On the second-team was Morgan Dunton and Rodgers. Rodgers made the first-team as a pitcher and the second-team as a shortstop.
Cochranton's Katelyn Ewing and Chelsey Freyermuth were selected for the first-team. Keirstynn Miller and Lili Douglas made the second-team.
Maplewood's McKenna Crawford made the first-team with Rhinn Post and Brianna Kope on the second-team.
In Region 5, Conneaut's Linda Shepard was named co-player of the year. She shared the honor with General McLane's Bailey Cannon.
Shepard made the first-team with Lainie Harrington, Brooke Wise, Kaley Cook and Kylie Shrock. Second-team selections for the Eagles were Jaidyn Jordan, Ashlee Barabas and Wise. Wise made the first-team as a third baseman and the second-team as a pitcher.
Meadville's Katie Say and Kendall Mealy made the second-team.
REGION 1 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Faith Jones, Wilmington, sr., C
Malia Baney, Wilmington, sr., 1B
Chloe Krarup, Wilmington, sr., 2B
Paije Peterson, Wilmington, sr., 3B
Lily Palko, Sharpsville, so., SS
Ava Gilmore, West Middlesex, jr., SS
Bella Ritenour, Sharpsville, sr., OF
Maelee Whiting, Wilmington, sr., OF
Lia Krarup, Wilmington, so., OF
Phoenix Collins, Reynolds, sr., OF
Taylorr Geiwitz, West Middlesex, sr., DP
Jordan Brest, Sharpsville, so., DP
Breanna Hanley, Sharpsville, sr., P
Angelina Eakman, Mercer, fr., P
SECOND TEAM
Izzie Candiotti, Sharpsville, so., C
Phoebe Eakman, Mercer, jr., C
Avery McFeaters, Sharpsville, sr., 1B
Keeley Whitaker, Sharpsville, so., 2B
Miah Applegarth, Sharpsville, so., 3B
Lea Miller, Reynolds, sr., 3B
Graeson Grubbs, Wilmington, jr., SS
Pressley Washil, Mercerr, jr., SS
Emily Davano, West Middlesex, jr., OF
Haley White, Sharpsville, so., OF
Maria Harrison, Farrell, sr., OF
Avery Harlan, Wilmington, fr., OF
Karah Deal, Wilmington, so., DP
Ava Williamson, Wilmington, so., P
Ava Gilmore, West Middlesex, jr., P
Region champion – Sharpsville
Region player of the year – Angelina Eakman, Mercer
Region pitcher of the year – Breanna Hanley, Sharpsville
REGION 2 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Rylie Braymer, Saegertown, so., C
Chelsey Freyermuth, Cochranton, sr., 1B
Maddie Dragosavac, Cambridge Springs, sr., 2B
Rhia Paris, Saegertown, jr., 2B
Hailee Gregor, Saegertown, sr., 3B
Jaydan Simmons, Cambridge Springs, fr., 3B
Baelyn Randolph, Iroquois, jr., SS
McKenna Crawford, Maplewood, sr., OF
Kylee Miller, Cambridge Springs, jr., OF
Emily Boylan, Cambridge Springs, sr., OF
Katelyn Ewing, Cochranton, sr., OF
Cheyenne Mosconi, Cambridge Springs, sr., DP
Mikaila Obenrader, Saegertown, jr., P
Hailee Rodgers, Cambridge Springs, sr., P
Kayla Crawford, Cambridge Springs, fr., P
SECOND TEAM
Morgan Dunton, Cambridge Springs, fr., C
Maggie Triola, Saegertown, jr., 1B
Sydney Proper, Iroquois, so., 2B
Lili Douglas, Cochranton, sr., 3B
Hailee Rodgers, Cambridge Springs, sr., SS
Alyssa Arblaster, Saegertown, jr., SS
Kacie Mook, Saegertown, jr., OF
Kylie Stafford, Saegertown, jr., OF
Keirstynn Miller, Cochranton, sr., OF
Brianna Kope, Maplewood, fr., DP
Phoenix Thomas, Iroquois, so., P
Rhinn Post, Maplewood, so., P
Region co-champions – Cambridge Springs and Saegertown
Region co-players of the year – Hailee Rodgers, Cambridge Springs and Rylie Braymer, Saegertown
Region pitcher of the year – Mikaila Obenrader, Saegertown
REGION 3 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Meghan Konkol, Seneca, sr., C
Rylee Vogt, Harbor Creek, jr., 1B
Miranda Shafer, North East, sr., 1B
Hannah Wieczorek, Seneca, so., 2B
Jess Gage, Northwestern, jr., 2B
Lucy Higley, Union City, sr., 3B
Brooke Przybylski, Harbor Creek, so., SS
Georgia Weber, Harbor Creek, jr., OF
Lorelei Hiltabidel, Fort LeBoeuf, sr., OF
Taylor Polach, Fairview, jr., OF
Emylee Zielinski, Union City, sr., OF
Alex Cozzens, North East, jr., DP
Kendall Stull, Fort LeBoeuf, sr., P
Addison Lucas, Harbor Creek, fr., P
SECOND TEAM
Ryan Shields, Fort LeBoeuf, fr., C
Ella Dworek, Fairview, sr., C
Londyn Davis, Fort LeBoeuf, fr., 1B
Sadie Bowers, Fort LeBoeuf, sr., 2B
Maggie Konieczki, Harbor Creek, jr., 2B
Kiernan Skelton, Fort LeBoeuf, so., 3B
Kendra Tobin, Fort LeBoeuf, so., SS
Maddy Adams, Northwestern, jr., SS
Kadence Bailey, Fort LeBoeuf, sr., OF
Hannah Smith, Harbor Creek, jr., OF
Baileigh Bleil, Harbor Creek, sr., OF
Zaya Rastetter, Northwestern, jr., OF
Cami Munson, Fairview, sr., DP
Eden Lander, Harbor Creek, jr., DP
Zoey Johnson, Northwestern, fr., P
Lauren Konkol, Seneca, sr., P
Region champion – Fort LeBoeuf
Region player of the year – Kendall Stull, Fort LeBoeuf
Region pitcher of the year – Kendall Stull, Fort LeBoeuf
---
REGION 4 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Josie Pfaff, Jamestown, sr., C
Gabby Wimer, Franklin, sr., 1B
Lydia Hallas, Hickory, jr., 2B
Payton McCray, Corry, so., 2B
Kalani Spurlock, Jamestown, sr., 3B
Sydni Hoobler, Franklin, sr., SS
Reese Schaller, Jamestown, sr., OF
Morgan Bercis, Jamestown, sr., OF
Alyssa Burlew, Corry, jr., OF
Madey Myers, Hickory, so., OF
Jersey Tracy, Sharon, sr., OF
Mya Jewell, Hickory, so., DP
Hannah Krug, Oil City, sr., DP
Miranda Biles, Jamestown, so., P
Trinity Edge, Franklin, sr., P
Sophia Garmong, Oil City, fr., P
SECOND TEAM
Kirsten Hicks, Franklin, jr., C
Helena Wolbert, Grrove City, sr., C
Sadye Dyne, Corry, so., 1B
Dalani Bayer, Sharon, so., 2B
Kaelyn Fustos, Hickory, sr., 3B
Kiley Matters, Jamestown, sr., SS
Gabrielle Laderer, Franklin, so., OF
Madi Reardon, Hickory, sr., OF
Kaycee Porter, Corry, jr., OF
Rilee Hanna, Franklin, jr., OF
Kendyl Scouten, Corry, jr., DP
Claire Bodien, Sharon, so., DP
Hallie Miller, Hickory, jr., P
Claire Bodien, Sharon, so., P
Sadye Dyne, Corry, so., P
Region champion – Jamestown
Region player of the year – Reese Schaller, Jamestown
Region pitcher of the year – Trinity Edge, Franklin
---
REGION 5 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Emalie Thomas, Cathedral Prep, jr., C
Lainie Harrington, Conneaut, so., C
Catrina Miller, General McLane, sr., 1B
Brooke Wise, Conneaut, sr., 2B
Linda Shepard, Conneaut, sr., 3B
Madison Simmerman, Cathedral Prep, jr., 3B
Hayley Dever, Cathedral Prep, jr., SS
Alexis Hoffman, Warren, sr., SS
Hilary Sissem, McDowell, sr., OF
Megan Kelly, Cathedral Prep, sr., OF
Kaley Cook, Conneaut, sr., OF
Emily Dudenhoeffer, Cathedral Prep, so., OF
Jenna Wagner, Cathedral Prep, sr., DP
Kylie Shrock, Conneaut, jr., DP
Jenna Wagner, Cathedral Prep, sr., P
Bailey Cannon, General McLane, sr., P
SECOND TEAM
Izzy Nageli, McDowell, so., C
Cam Chimera, Cathedral Prep, jr., 1B
Bella Dibble, General McLane, jr., 2B
Katie Say, Meadville, sr., 3B
Kendall Mealy, Meadville, so., SS
Lilli Mook, General McLane, sr., SS
Jaidyn Jordan, Conneaut, jr., OF
Ashlee Barabas, Conneaut, jr., OF
Haven Teed, General McLane, so., OF
Sami Bennett, General McLane, sr., OF
Ashley Rose, Erie, sr., DP
Brooke Wise, Conneaut, sr., P
Gabby DeLuca, McDowell, so., P
Region champion – Cathedral Prep
Region co-players of the year – Linda Shepard, Conneaut and Bailey Cannon, General McLane
Region pitcher of the year – Jenna Wagner, Cathedral Prep
The all-region teams and region players and pitchers of the year were voted on by the coaches.
