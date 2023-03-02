In the early hours on Saturday, Nick Archacki — the four-time Cat’s Young Gun of the Year and current Marian University sophomore bowler — had tears running down his face as he couldn’t make his yearly call on this date.
In previous years, Archacki always called his grandfather Al Dunnewold to wish him a happy birthday. Unfortunately, Archacki’s No. 1 bowling fan died last June.
In a dreamlike moment a few hours later, Archacki honored his guardian angel the best way possible by throwing a 300 game in the All-Star Trios tournament in Indianapolis, one of the biggest bowling events in Indiana.
It was Archacki’s fifth career 300 and second in the last four months.
“I could have never predicted or imagined anything like this happening, but I'm glad I was able to honor a man that means so much to me with a 300 game,” said the choked-up Archacki on Monday, who shot a 743 series in the tournament. “It was just so ironic how it happened on his birthday out of all the days in the year.”
Although Archacki couldn’t make his yearly call, the 21-year-old high roller knew his grandfather was with him going into the 10th frame of his 300 game.
“Once I got to the 10th frame, I was in disbelief. I started tearing up on the 11th ball and that was something I have never experienced. I nearly stepped off the approach, but I felt his presence in that shot, standing right next to me. So, I knew that he was with me and that helped me with my emotions and nerves. When I crushed the pocket on the last ball, I knew I got it, and I let out a massive roar. I really didn't know what to do or say.”
What would have grandpa said, Nick?
"Are you kidding me? Again? Are you serious? Congratulations, buddy! He would have chuckled and would have had the biggest smile on his face.”
Dunnewold and Archacki had an unmatched grandfather/grandson bond. Per Archacki’s permission, below is his tear-jerking Facebook post on his grandfather’s birthday:
February 25th. It’s always been a special day to me. My grandpa’s birthday. I’d always call him on his birthday. He’d say “I’m still here” if anyone asked him how he was doing. He always had a birthday cake. He always had a laugh and a smile. The funniest jokes would come from this man.
This time though, on what should be his 89th birthday, he’s not here. I can’t call to wish him a happy birthday. Can’t crack a joke and talk about how there’s more money in golf than bowling. He’d always want to know how I was bowling, how I was doing, if I had a girlfriend yet. He always believed in me. He’s my guardian angel now, forever with me.
Grandpa, I think about you a lot, and I miss you so damn much. I write this with tears going down my face. Today will always be your day, and that brings a smile to my face. It hurts having you not here anymore, especially on your day. Happy birthday up in the clouds, I hope I’m still making you proud.
You obviously did on his birthday, Nick.
Dodson wins tourney
While getting ready to pull out of his driveway on Sunday to head to the St. Joe’s Club bowling tournament in North East, Josh Dodson had second thoughts about the bowling arsenal he packed.
He went back into his basement and grabbed a bowling ball he hadn’t used in a year — the Brunswick Prism Warp. Why? It was Dodson’s go-to ball in previous St. Joe’s tournaments.
A good thing Dodson thought twice about his bowling equipment.
Throwing the Prism Warp for the first time in nearly a year, Dodson caught fire in his fourth qualifying round game with a 249 and continued his rip-roaring scoring assault with 259, 238 and 248 games in the elimination rounds to win one of his favorite tournaments. It featured some of northwest Pennsylvania’s top-caliber bowlers, including former Crawford County crusher Alan Felmlee.
“I was getting ready to leave and I thought I better grab it (Prism Warp) just in case,” said Dodson. “I kid you not, as I was leaving with this ball in my hand, Stacey (wife) said, ‘Good luck and go win now, would you.’"
Dodson brought home more than the Prism Warp: Prize money, trophy, cigar and bottle of wine.
“Words can’t describe how thankful I am to get this win,” he said. “I love Club bowling, and I'm glad the Prism Warp did the job.”
It took a few games, though, before Dodson and the Prism Warp got on the same high-scoring page as he opened with 196, 224 and 204 games in the qualifying round, only plus 24 and in 10th place in the 48-bowler field.
The right-hander then caught fire — throwing the 249 to push him into fifth place and into the next elimination round.
“I was playing the same lane play, but just made sure to take a little more time and focus knowing I was so close and didn't want to give away an opportunity. I might have ripped on the ball with a little more authority making sure to get the carry I needed.”
From that point on, there was no stopping the locked-in Dodson.
Three monster games followed: 259, 238 and 248.
“I really believe the 249 game definitely gave me momentum,” he said. “Honestly, once I got lined up, I just kept the pace. It wasn't easy by any means. But when it's your time, it's your time.”
If Dodson had it his way, he would bowl in Club tournaments every weekend.
“There is something about bowling Clubs that is just relaxing. Maybe it is the unity of bowlers across eight lanes. Clubs are usually harder to carry and forces you to make spares to score and keep up. Most of the bowlers that bowl the Clubs are there just to have fun. Even though there is a seriousness to wanting to win, everyone seems to just be having fun.”
St. Joe’s is Dodson’s favorite Club — others aren’t even close.
“After competing in a recent La Nuova Aurora Club KOH (King of the Hill), I made a comment on Facebook, ‘Let’s go back to St. Joes,’ jokingly. At St. Joe’s, you can get to the pocket, but the carry is awful. Brutal to be honest. I think Paul Patruso left 21 10-pins. The shot is a ‘house shot,’ but it’s not a wide-open shot. Usually if you keep it in, you are safe. If you get it out, it's danger. It’s just one of those places I seem to match up well at.”
The case again on Sunday.
Baird rolls 299
Ryan Williams almost had to share the 300-game celebration in the Western Crawford County USBC Adult/Junior Tournament on Saturday at Cochranton Lanes.
In the same game as Williams tossed his 300 game , Rodrick Baird threw the front 11 before leaving a stoned 10-pin on his last ball for a 299 game.
“I threw it well and liked it, but the 10-pin had other plans,” said Baird on Tuesday night.
Baird really wanted the 300 game for two reasons: It would have been his 50th career perfect game and the first time his sister, Lora Harvey, watched him throw a 300 in-person.
“I was focused on the 300 for my sister as she is the only family member that I haven’t thrown a 300 for in-person,” he said. “I was bummed.”
Sidenote: Baird also was in the strike mode in the Monday Invitational League at Plaza Lanes as he shot a 706 series.
Sharp-shooting Grandas
DJ Granda 3, Don Granda Jr. 2, Austin Granda 1 — total number of 700s in the last week at Lakeside Lanes.
To be a Granda bowler!
Continuing his strong breakout season, the 22-year-old DJ Granda tossed 246 and 247 games for a 720 in Stewart’s Classic League, 259 and 248 games for a 718 in Wednesday Nighters League and 266 and 250 games for a 715 in Businessmen League.
Granda Jr. was locked and loaded in the Wednesday Nighters League, throwing 280, 279 and 237 games for a 796. He left four 6-pins in his 237 as he lost his chance for an 800 in the eighth frame.
The left-handed legend also fired a 711 in the NFL Mixed League.
Austin Granda joined his brother in the 700 club in the Businessmen League with a 707.
In other Lakeside action, Steve Swezey — who is on my all-time favorite team — was the Swezey dominant self of old in the Stewart’s Classic League as he rolled games of 222, 287 and 242 for a 751. Great shooting, former mate!
Two other 700s: Jordan Vaughn (705 in NFL Mixed League), Doug Dunham (704 in Wednesday Nighters League).
Cochranton crushers
Dan Shilling and Lee Duck weren’t messing around in the Cochranton house.
The wise-old veteran Shilling threw games of 265, 255 and 224 for a 744 series in the Pioneer League, while Duck banged out games of 279, 235 and 226 for a 740 in the Sunday Night Mixed League.
Great shooting, guys!
Andrews blasts ‘em
Don Andrews — one of the baddest linemen in Meadville High School football history — had no mercy on the pins in the Talon Men’s League at Plaza Lanes.
The cool-headed (nowadays) Andrews tossed his third career 700 series with games of 243, 238 and 232 for a 713.
“I was happy with how consistent I was,” said the 57-year-old on Tuesday night.
Great shooting, Don!
Spa shooters shine
The Spa League at Lost Lanes was well represented at the Seneca Singles No-Tap Tournament on Sunday.
The Lilly brothers, Gary and Dan, finished second and third, respectively, and Ranz Bar & Grill’s teammates Jim Lynn, Joe Paden and yours truly placed fifth, seventh and eighth, respectively, in the 72-bowler tournament. Gary Lilly was the top eight-game qualifier with a 2,319 handicap pinfall (9-counts are credited for strikes).
The tournament’s format was an eight-game qualifying round, two games for the top 16, two games for the top eight and then stepladder finals for the final four.
Two other local keglers also made the 16-bowler cut: Lewis SanFelice (10th) and Mick Lilly (14th), yes, another Lilly brother.
Jeff Engles, who bowls regularly at Seneca Lanes, won the event.
Cat’s ‘Shoutouts’
Ashley Hotchkiss enjoyed her finest hours on bowling lanes in the NFL Mixed League at Lakeside Lanes as she rolled a career-high 231 game and her first career 600 series with a 609. She also had a 214.
Lakeside Lanes co-proprietor Don Granda Jr. on Hotchkiss: “Ashley has bowled fantastic the past couple of weeks, breaking her high series in consecutive weeks.”
Is there another Plyler phenom onboard? It certainly looks like it. Eleven-year-old Cameron Plyler, the younger brother of young gun sensation Landon Plyler, rolled a career-high 256 games at Westway Lanes over the weekend. Great job, Cameron!
A name to remember: Eli Nageotte. The promising youngster tossed his first career 200 game with a 200 in the Sunday Juniors League at Cochranton Lanes. Great job, Eli!
Host of locals smash 300 games
It was 300-game mania in the last week.
Besides Nick Archacki’s 300 on his grandfather Al Dunnewold’s birthday, Ryan Williams, Brandon Wachob and Ralph Mowris also were perfect in different settings and following are complete details on their 12-strike performances.
Williams thrills kids
Bowling greats Williams and Josh Dodson think alike.
Making the same decision as Dodson did on Sunday, Williams went into his basement a few weeks ago and grabbed a bowling ball he hadn’t used in two years.
The Ebonite Aero rock has been Williams’ main weapon ever since and it was the ball crusher for his amazing 33rd career 300 game in the Western Crawford County USBC Adult/Junior Tournament on Saturday at Cochranton Lanes.
Williams nearly shot two 300s as his opening game was a 279, leaving the 4-pin in the third frame. The smooth-shooting righty finished with a jaw-dropping 780 series and he and his partner, Ember Strausburg, are in first place in Division A with a 1,645 pinfall heading into this weekend’s final shifts.
There is a kicker to Williams’ lights-out shooting: He wasn’t scheduled to bowl the second shift.
“I was only signed up to do the first squad with my daughter (Madison) and then Savannah (Custard, girlfriend) was going to do the second squad with her,” he said. “In between the two squads, I told Madison to reach out to her friend Ember to see what she had going on and see if she would bowl with me. Obviously, I’m glad she bowled.”
As for bringing out the Ebonite Aero from the mothballs, Williams said, “The ball is probably about two years old. I threw it one night at Lakeside Lanes and absolutely hated it. I took it home and put it back in the box and put it in the basement.
“Then, for some unknown reason a couple weeks ago, I decided to put it in a bag and took it to league with me. For some reason it was like it was a completely different ball. I had the front eight and the front nine at Lost Lanes with it and started to believe it had a 300 in it … and it did.”
Sidenote: Williams also was in the zone two days later at Cochranton Lanes as he fired 268 and 247 games for a 730 in the Pioneer League.
Wachob smokes ‘em
Wachob is one of those bowlers who can go the distance any given time.
The defending Cat’s Men’s Bowler of the Year did it for the 31st time in his outstanding career on Friday night in the Mixed Nuts League at Plaza Lanes.
“It felt good because I’ve been struggling a little this year,” he said, who added 227 and 219 games for a 746 series. “It’s always nice to throw an honor score. Now, I need to get an 800 this year.”
End of the interview, as the humbled Wachob prefers to let his bowling do his talking.
An oldie, but goodie
Plaza Lanes co-owner Ramon Rodriguez had to put his regular daily duties on hold for a few minutes on Feb. 21.
How come? The ageless Mowris grabbed Rodriguez’s attention as the 74-year-old kegler tossed his second career 300 game while practicing during his normal weekly Tuesday “seven-game” session with good friend Michael Chance.
“I honestly didn’t know I had a 300 going until Michael mentioned it to me going into the 10th frame,” said Mowris, who rolled the perfecto in his seventh and final game. “Bowling is going great this year and I’m glad I bowled my second 300.”
Mowris is having a strong season in the Senior Men’s League at Plaza Lanes, averaging a second-best 201, only behind Art Barnes’ 206. The secret sauce to your 2022-23 success, Mr. Mowris?
“I changed my drilling on my balls and my approach on the lanes,” he said. “I also slowed down my steps, which I think has really helped.”
When did Mowris throw his first 300? He wasn’t quite sure, but said, “It was when Joe Cree owned Eastway Lanes, now Lakeside Lanes. I believe it was in the Wednesday Nighters League.”
Yeah, the 300 was during practice, but Mowris deserves the pub.
Congrats, Ralph!
COCHRANTON LANES
Sunday Nite Mixed – Larry Hoffman 601, LEE DUCK 279-235-226-740, Ciera Robinson 191, Barb Benak 233, Art Barnes 223-625, Jesse Jackson 245-621, Amanda Anthony 192-190.
Pioneer – Bill Stein 614, James Zook 235-615, Lee Duck 238-224-662, DAN SHILLING 265-255-224-744, Mark Williams 228-623, Andrew Barnes 222-615, RYAN WILLIAMS 268-247-730.
Tuesday Mixed – Karen Steadman 190, Kipp Decker 232-627.
Sunday Juniors – Robert Shouey 203-197-559, Aiden VanSise 177-168-165-510, Bo Dean 197-173-515, Thomas Kistler 213-482, Braeleigh VanSise 207-479, Aiden VanSise 183-501, Bo Dean 198-487, Robert Shouey 214-194-564, Eli Nageotte 200-458.
PLAZA LANES
Commercial – Jeremy Smith 222-605, Kasey Kellogg 267-221-660, Barry Williams 600, Art Barnes 227-628, Mike Almon 220-613, Gary McGranahan 245-231-220-696, Troy Johnson 224-234-650, Dan Hamilton 220-600.
Monday Night Invitational – RODRICK BAIRD 243-228-235-706, Anthony Card 233-625, Andrew Barnes 285-606, BRITNEY HOLBEN 218-257-661, Kayla Card 213-592, Stacey Dodson 200.
Plaza Men – Tom Archacki 244-674, Jeremy Smith 261-652, Brian Stallard 236-638, Rodrick Baird 247-633, Mike McHenry 232-608, Jeff Heibel 603, Diane McHenry 190.
Mixed Nuts – BRANDON WACHOB 300-227-746, Fred Washburn 235-233-686, Ryan Williams 248-678, Andrew Barnes 264-665, Chris Jannazzo 255-661, Steve Smith 244-649, Jeff Hamilton 615, Jeff Beerbower 605, Lindsay Rickel 214, Savannah Custard 198.
Sportscar – Barb Ridgeway 226-586.
Talon Men – DON ANDREWS 243-238-232-713, John Gaunt 233-608.
Ebonites – Cliff Seibel 233-621.
Eagles 429 – DJ Reagle 225-617, Jerry Grinnell 230-604.
Midweek – Amandia Covert 197.
Senior Men – Ralph Mowris 245-637, Terry Bowersox 233-636, Cliff Seibel 236-614, Michael Chance 258-596, Bill Furno 211-596, Don Zimmer 215-593, Joe Belknap 203-572, Bruce Heim 226-565, Bob Barton 209-548, Joe Furno 546.
Senior Mixed – Jake Perrine 244-633, Joe Furno 222-606, Bill Furno 193-571, Clark Hoffman 224-549, Roger Beck 188-541, Betty Longo 178-460, Debra Yelenich 163-468, Kathy Barton 177-457, Mary Lou Lenhardt 159, Sheree Griggs 156, Ingrid Hunt 155, Cherlyn Bowers 155.
LAKESIDE LANES
Stewart’s Classic – Tom Baker 224-602, DJ GRANDA 227-246-247-720, Don Granda Jr. 268-698, Doug Dunham 237-228-666, Don Eaton 279-648, Jordan Vaughn 222-254-639, Chad Beers 619, Jeff Bragg 238-242-683, Glenn Dillon 263-221-697, STEVE SWEZEY 222-287-242-751, Lane Baker 241-605.
NFL Mixed – DON GRANDA JR. 231-265-711, Barb Vaughn 202, JORDAN VAUGHN 222-267-705, JD Booth 190, ASHLEY HOTCHKISS 231-214-609, John Gaunt 228-246-669, Mike Almon 257-648, Brant Granda 246-610.
Businessmen – DJ Granda 266-250-715, Elijah Maso 254-636, Brant Granda 237-642, Brian Williams 235-611, AUSTIN GRANDA 266-258-707, Don Granda Jr. 257-674, George Wallace 225-269-620.
National Mixed – Barb Benak 195-204, Art Barnes 249-234-657.
Wednesday Nighters – Glenn Dillon 246-629, DOUG DUNHAM 276-220-704, Derek Dunham 234-615, Lane Baker 277-640, Tim McEntire 235-667, Dan Francis 247-224-666, Shawn Park 231-601, Jason Easler 612, Tom Baker 614, DON GRANDA JR. 280-279-237-796, Wayne Sparks 224-223-648, Ted Foister 222-602, Tyler Foister 268-643, Shaun Boyle 238-617, Andrew Barnes 227-247-657, Art Barnes 257-628, Cooper Baum 233-233-636, DJ GRANDA 259-248-718, George Wallace 221-629.
Junior-Major – Colby Stewart 215-552, Lane Arnett 182-160-477, Katarina Cameron 186-212-557, Hayden Dunham 164-139-400, Landon Dunham 148-170-432, Kevin Clark 116-120-335, Austin Clark 105, Austin Nelson 107-140-104-351, Trevor Vetter 132-123-349, Lexi Potts 168-170-175-523, Abigail Powell 172-190-169-531, Jackson McKinsey 137-132-121-390, Adrian Moyers 134-160-378, Jay Villalba 123-328, Addison Medrick 125-135-378, Andrew Medrick 246-191-594, Victoria Medrick 221-527, Nate Brace 131-134-356, Wyatt Griggs 116-322, Zoe Griggs 149-136-400, Kelan Finck 123-112-178-413.
LOST LANES
Spa – Jim Hunter 235-636, Ricky Kanline 615, NATE FRALICK 276-705, Ryan Paden 651, Randy Moffat 257-643, Dom Divito 605, Dan Francis 246-602, Mark Orlop 242-624, Doug Francis 601.
Tuesday Ladies – Nancy Hanks 227-583, Natalie Hanks 225-580.
Tuesday Mixed – Allen Simpson 234-629, Dan Lilly 258-668, Ricky Kanline 237-229-658, Phil Rice 612
Friday Morning – Jim Lynn 607, Harry Hanks 235-226-644, Ryan Williams 269-652, Ray Overholt 227-603, Bob Mudger 247-226-666, Charlie Shaffer 225-633.
Sunday Mixed – Ron Gilliland 603, Morgan Donnell 209-212-593, Jay Gozowski 230-621, Jeff Keener 230-664, Bill Muenz 608, Christine Osterberg 230.
