With two strikes, two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning, the pressure was on Meadville junior Brighton Anderson.
Shrugging off any nerves, Anderson dropped an RBI single in the gap and brought Gavin Beck home.
The walk-off single sent the Bulldogs celebrating and gave Meadville a 2-1 win against Harbor Creek at Allegheny College's Garbark Field on Friday.
"Two outs, bases juiced and my team put me in the position. I just got the job done," Anderson said. "Easy choke and poke into center field to get it done for our team."
Meadville opened the bottom of the eighth with a strikeout, but an error, a single and catcher's interference loaded the bases. Anderson's hit was his second of the game. His first was a triple in the third inning.
A stellar defensive play in the top of the eighth kept the Huskies from scoring. Tyler Burick opened the order with a triple to put the winning run on third. The next batter hit a grounder to third baseman Brady Walker, who caught Harbor Creek in a pickle.
The 'Dogs were able to get the out at third base before Rocco Tartaglione fired the ball to Bradyn Miller at second base for a double play.
"We go into the playoffs with a bit of momentum with the extra inning walk off game. I'll take it. Harbor Creek is a great team," Meadville head coach Tony Tartaglione said. "I think we left a lot of guys on base tonight, which you can't do in the playoffs. Bottom line, we won and did what we had to do."
On the mound, Brady Walker got the start and pitched two innings. AJ Feleppa followed with two innings and Mason Walker closed the final four. Between the three, there were two hits, no earned runs, one walk and six strikeouts.
"Our pitching was great and it's been pretty solid all year. I wanted to get that rotation and limit them all to 40 pitches or under," Tartaglione said. "Harbor Creek is a good hitting team and it was nice to see our pitchers shut them down. Our defense played pretty well. We had a lot of ground ball outs, so it was nice to see."
With the win, Meadville finished the regular season 13-6. The Bulldogs earned the No. 2 seed in the Class 4A District 10 playoffs and will play Grove City on Tuesday at 2 p.m. — right back at Allegheny College.
Tartaglione wanted his team to play a game on turf before the postseason, which is why Friday's game was moved to Allegheny College.
"I asked (Allegheny baseball) coach (Brandon) Crum and he welcomed us up here. It was nice to play here because we knew next week would be on turf," Tartaglione said. "The bracket came out today (Friday) and Tuesday's game is here at Allegheny, so it worked out."
Harbor Creek (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Irwin 4-0-0-0, Burick 3-0-1-0, J. Rzodiewicz 4-0-1-0, Barbato 4-0-0-0, Moon 3-0-0-0, Maldonado 3-0-0-0, Vahey 3-1-0-0, B. Rzodiewicz 3-0-1-1, Vaughn 2-0-0-0. Totals 29-1-3-1.
Meadville (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Anderson 3-1-2-1, Tartaglione 3-0-0-1, B. Walker 2-0-0-0, Young 4-0-1-0, Garvey 4-0-1-0, Beck 4-1-2-0, Feleppa 2-0-0-0, M. Walker 2-0-2-0, Jefferson 3-0-0-0, Woodrow 1-0-1-0, Miller 3-0-0-0. Totals 31-2-9-2.
Harbor Creek 010 000 00 — 1 3 3
Meadville 001 000 01 — 2 9 3
BATTING
2B: M — Beck.
3B: HC — Burick; M — Anderson.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) HC — B. Rzodiewicz 6-7-1-1-7-1, Burick LP 1.2-2-1-0-1-2; M — M. Walker WP 4-2-0-0-3-0, B. Walker 2-1-1-0-1-1, Feleppa 2-0-0-0-2-0.
Records: Harbor Creek 13-5, Meadville 13-6.
