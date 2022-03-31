1,695. That was the number of points it took Jordan Rawls to become Allegheny’s all-time scorer in men’s basketball. He accomplished the feat in front of a season-high crowd of 914 fans on senior day back on Feb. 15, 2020, and finished his collegiate career with 1,763 points overall.
Nearly two years later, Rawls signed a professional contract with the Mount Gambier Pioneers of the NBL1 league (similar to the NBA G League) in Australia.
Rawls recounted his reaction to signing his deal which turned the dream that he has since elementary school into a reality.
“It was unbelievable,” Rawls said. “I was at a loss for words — very emotional to say the least because I know that I am part of an elite group that get to play professionally.”
The first person Rawls called was his mother, followed by his friends back home, along with his teammates and coaches at Allegheny. Gators basketball head coach Bob Simmons, who coached Rawls to back-to-back quarterfinal finishes against Wooster in his star player’s junior and senior season, discussed the moment after his layup that gave him the scoring record.
“In typical Jordan fashion, smiled, gave a little nod to the crowd to acknowledge them, and literally turned to the official to say ‘Alright. Let’s play,’” Simmons said. “That’s just who he is. He is a no-nonsense individual, a humble guy and the team always came first.”
Rawls’s teammate, fellow 2020 grad, and current Allegheny basketball assistant coach, Zach Zoll, highlighted Rawls’s continued legacy with this year’s men’s basketball team that returned to the quarterfinals.
“In the offseason, he would put in the work and provide an example for everybody else behind him,” Zoll said. “That’s why guys behind him Brian (Roberts Jr.), Jordan Greynolds, and Josh Ratesic got better. Guys like Caden (Hinckley) want to get to Jordan Rawls’s level. That’s what Caden’s game is all based because when he came in that’s what he saw.”
A leader on and off the court, Zoll provided an example of the mentality Rawls brought to the Gators on a daily basis.
“I would get to the gym about 30 minutes before sometimes 45 minutes before and (Rawls) would be putting up work, putting shots up, and putting himself through a full workout,” Zoll said. “So, he would literally use one practice jersey for pre-practice and it would be completely drenched. Then, he would have to change into his second practice jersey before practice started.”
The Taylor Allderdice High School product continued to embody a strong work ethic after graduating from Allegheny College on his way to his professional career. COVID-19 was a factor in derailing his chance to try and debut professionally in Lithuania. In the meantime, Rawls worked for UberEats and with women’s services on Spring Street in Meadville, but in between work, he found a way to continue to refine his skills.
“Actually I had somebody who used to coach me at the Jewish Community Center in Pittsburgh,” Rawls said. “He had a gym with a basketball court set up. He gave me access Monday through Thursday every night that I was done working, getting on the shooting machine, getting shots up — doing things like that.”
All the while, Rawls enlisted the help of Simmons to help him find a professional team. Simmons connected Rawls to agent Chris Warren, who specializes in connecting players to organizations in Europe and Australia. Thus, Simmons was the middle man in disseminating information about Mount Gambier from Warren over to Rawls.
After moving to Australia, he has adjusted to the 14 and a half-hour time difference. Rawls, who has a partial contract that lasts through the first games of the season, reflected on the relationship he has with his teammates in the practices so far.
“My teammates, I love them, they are really cool,” Rawls said. “They know how to hoop, they share the ball well with the team. I have no complaints with them, and they treated me very well since I came up here and made the transition very smooth for me.”
The Mount Gambier Pioneers open the season on April 23 against the Diamond Valley Eagles as Rawls inches closer to his debut.