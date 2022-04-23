The Allegheny baseball team rallied back in a 5-4 non-conference win over Penn State Behrend on Friday to improve to 19-7 on the season.
Originally down 2-0 in the second after a two-run blast from Daniel Boehme, the Gators retaliated with a sac fly from Tyson Bryant-Dawson in the third and a Chase Chodkowski RBI single in the fourth.
However, the Nittany Lions received one more run on the long ball in the fifth inning with a solo shot from Chase Palmer. Although Anthony Vasquez, in his first game back after a hip injury exited three batters later with Ryan Meneskie on second, Garret Senchur got out of the situation unscathed. Vasquez received praise from head coach Brandon Crum after giving up three earned runs on 4.1 innings of work.
“(Vasquez) was really good,” Crum said. “He was really sharp; had good command. He made two bad pitches. Both were with two strikes that ended up as home runs.”
After Senchur tossed 1.2 scoreless and Preston Pierce earned the nine-out save, giving up just one unearned run, the offense was able to keep fighting on its way to victory. Because of the two terrific relief outings, Bryant-Dawson mentioned the offense is grateful that Allegheny’s relievers allowed the offense to strike back.
“Slink and Preston, they were amazing coming out of the bullpen,” Bryant-Dawson said. “All the props to those guys, without them we probably would not have won. That was great pitching from them. The win goes just as much to them as to our offensive performance.”
In the bottom half of the fifth inning, Bryant-Dawson tied up the game 3-3 with an RBI double and later came around to score on a balk. In the seventh, Chodkowski added drove in Brett Heckert on a single to make it 5-3.
“We just grinded out a win,” Chodkowski said. “It was good to know that we got that in our back pocket. Even when we are not on our best day and are not hitting big home runs, we can grind out the little things and get wins.”
In the following inning, Pierce worked around a leadoff single and an error from Jake Budnar and kept the Gators out in front by just allowing one to cross the plate. The only other hit that came against Pierce was a leadoff base knock in the ninth; the runner nearly came around to score but Pierce took the game into his own hands catching a towering popup for the final out of the ballgame.
“I took a few steps forward before I realized that (the popup) was right back where I was (on the mound) to start,” Pierce said. “I had to make a last-minute jab at it, but I was fortunate enough to snag it before falling over. It was quite a spectacle for the fans and everyone that was watching.”
The win was a well-rounded effort for the Gators overall as Bryant-Dawson and Chodkowski banged out three hits with the former collecting two doubles and scoring two runs.. Other contributors for the Gators included Heckert who was intentionally walked twice, Ben Kosbie had a hit and added a stolen base, while Jon Sharp went 1-for-3 with a double.
Allegheny travels to Wooster today for a North Coast Athletic Conference doubleheader with the first pitch scheduled for a 12 p.m. start.