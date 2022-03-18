Allegheny (8-4) continues to roll with excellent starting pitching and hitting by taking took two non-conference seven-inning games against Waynesburg (3-8) on Thursday 10-1 and 8-2, respectively.
Allegheny continued to strike first versus opponents and did so in both ends of the twin killing.
The Gators scored two runs in the bottom of the second in game one after a Chase Chodkowski single, Brayden Cartwright hit by pitch, and a successfully executed double steal. Jake Stotsky then had an RBI base knock and Sully Schueltz brought home in a run via a groundout.
History was made in that inning as Cartwright picked up his first career stolen base and the third-year in Schueltz had a 1-for-3 effort with two runs scored during his first career start.
Allegheny added some fireworks the following inning with Tyson Bryant-Dawson who smoked a solo shot to make it 3-0 — his second of the season and the first one hit by any player at Robertson Baseball Field this year.
The Gators broke the game wide open in fourth with four more runs crossing the plate thanks to Bryant-Dawson bringing one in with a single, Brett Heckert’s two-run double, and Ben Kosbie’s RBI two-bagger. Joining the hit parade, later on, was Patty Page, who drilled a two-run pinch-hit double in part of a three-run sixth inning to put Allegheny up, 10-0.
The Gators nearly had their second consecutive shutout as Conor Deasy delivered five scoreless innings, allowing four hits, walking one, and striking out four. Preston Pierce finished off the game by tossing the final two innings and giving up an earned run in his sophomore debut.
Although the ace of the staff did not record as many strikeouts today, he was pleased with his outing on the bump.
“I didn’t have my best stuff today, strikeouts were low, but the fielders had my back the whole way through — making great plays out there, holding it down for me, so I can do my work and they can theirs in as well,” Deasy said.
The next contest featured a similar pattern for the Blue and Gold. Allegheny opened the scoring with back-to-back RBI singles from Bryant-Dawson and Heckert. However, a two-error play from Heckert provided Waynesburg the opportunity to tie up the game as Todd Burner homered off of starter Dan Morgano to make it 2-2.
Despite letting one leave the ballpark, Morgano cruised his way to five solid frames, scattering just one more hit, walking none, and striking out nine batters; his fastball topped out at 89 MPH and was extremely effective at elevating the baseball.
“I was starting a lot with a curveball or 1-0 count curveballs — kind of pitching (Waynesburg) a little bit backward with the offspeed that way they are used to something slow, a little out in front, then gas ‘em up high and get the strikeout,” Morgano said.
Morgano’s performance helped the Gators bounce back in the bottom of the second with Cartwright scoring the go-ahead run and Ryan Dougherty also crossing the plate after an errant throw from Yellow Jackets’ catcher Chris Lee.
AJ Maslo proceeded to give Allegheny a 5-2 lead in the third with an RBI single, while Ben Kosbie brought in one more with an RBI double in the fourth. Allegheny collected its last two runs in the fifth, which was highlighted by Bryant-Dawson’s fourth RBI on the day.
The only blemish for the Gators in the two-game set was the four errors with two from Heckert, along with one from Jake Budnar and Ty Aldrige. Nevertheless, head coach Brandon Crum is not worried about his team’s defensive capabilities.
“We got to clean (the defense up), but I am not concerned,” Crum said. “We got the right guys. We’ll be alright.”
The overall positive series saw Bryant-Dawson pace the Blue and Gold with six hits, three stolen bases, and four runs scored on the day. Additionally, Cartwright, Maslo, Heckert, Kosbie, and Dougherty all had multi-hit games with the latter going 3-3 in the nightcap.
The Gators were also a perfect 11-for-11 in stolen base attempts. Furthermore, Allegheny has racked up 46 runs over the past five games and is now 7-3 when scoring first.
“This offensive explosion has come from us not wanting to lose,” Bryant-Dawson said. “We’ve always had it all year, it’s now starting to kick in.”
Allegheny is slated to face Baldwin Wallace back at home on Wednesday, March 23 at 4 p.m. in a single nine-inning non-conference matchup.