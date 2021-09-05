The Allegheny football team opened its season on a high note with a 42-14 victory over Thiel on Saturday.
In front of a crowd of 3,141 fans, the Gators electrified the largest crowd at Allegheny since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Azariah Beaugard, who recorded one of three interceptions on the day for the Gators, explained what it meant to have the fans back in the stands.
“It was amazing,” Beaugard said. “I had a lot of fun in front of my teammates and my friends. It was nice having the crowd out here.”
Overall, Allegheny produced a complete team win with major contributions from their offensive and defensive players.
Quarterback Jack Johnson excelled in his debut. The Massachusetts native went 18-for-27 with 228 yards, four TD passes, no interceptions and was sacked just twice.
“I was a little nervous in the beginning,” Johnson said. “But once we got the first couple drives out of the way, we really put it all together and did a great job.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Allegheny took care of business with two touchdowns before halftime, a touchdown in the third quarter, and three touchdowns in the final 15 minutes of play.
Johnson continually found room in the pocket thanks to a near-flawless offensive line, and well-placed wide receivers and running backs.
Receiver Sean Cafardi paced the Gators with eight receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Anthony Steinpreis, Mark Torsello, and Jack Parker combined for three touchdown receptions and 92 receiving yards.
Running back Tre Worship, who had 55 rushing yards and 7 yards receiving, gave a lot of credit to his team in delivering an offensive onslaught against Thiel.
“We did an amazing job,” Worship said. “The offensive line was phenomenal and I am happy that I played my part.”
On the defensive end, the Gators’ shut out Thiel during the first half, but Thiel later picked up a touchdown in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
Allegheny also had a pick-6 from Austin Ferguson. The linebacker from Creedmoor, North Carolina, led the team with seven tackles.
Ferguson discussed how the defense and the coaching staff were integral to the team’s first win of the season.
“I had a couple of plays that put me in the right spot, and we have great coaching too” Ferguson said.
Besides Ferguson, Ocean Parodie and Maxwell Hammond each recorded a sack, whereas Justin Campbell registered an interception and six tackles.
Overall, Coach Rich Nagy was pleased with the Gators’ performance on the field.
“I just think guys were ready to play,” Nagy said. “We had a good plan in place. Some of the things worked, some of the things didn’t and we had to make some adjustments. It was good to see how mature we are starting to become.”
Allegheny will look to pick up their first win on the road Saturday as they face off against Denison.