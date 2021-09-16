The Allegheny volleyball team improved to 6-2 after going 4-0 this past week without losing a single set.
After beating La Roche on Sept. 8, Allegheny defeated Saint Mary’s (Ind.), Kalamazoo (Mich.) and Olivet (Mich.) in an NCAA/MIAA Crossover Tournament.
The Gators’ five-game winning streak is their longest since they won six in a row from Sept. 9 to Sept. 17, 2016. Kendell Crum led Allegheny to victory by having the highest hitting percentage at .406 (minimum 10 kills) last week.
The Gators return to action with four home games this week beginning with Waynesburg at 5 p.m. Friday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
• Despite being on the losing end against Mount Union on Sept. 8 and John Carroll on Saturday, the Gators picked up their first victory of the season Tuesday against Washington & Jefferson.
Allegheny improved to 1-4 thanks to a goal by freshman Emma Miller in overtime.
MEN’S SOCCER
• Although the Gators dropped their first game last week against Baldwin Wallace 1-0, they returned to a .500 record after defeating Marietta on Saturday 3-2.
Allegheny improved to 2-2 overall as forwards Nicholas Taliani, Alex Riel and Ryan Hilty each scored a goal.
Hilty delivered the decisive goal to break the deadlock in the 76th minute of play.
MEN’S GOLF
• Allegheny placed second out of 14 teams during the two-day Battle at Belterra invitational this past Sunday and Monday.
Freshman Carter Hassenplug tied for seventh overall out of 76 players by carding a 78-70 over two par-71 courses.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
• Allegheny fell 5-2 against Daemon on Tuesday.
Allison Riley and Lauren Passarelli won 6-0 in doubles, while Katherine Stancil won her singles match 6-3, 6-4.
The Gators are 1-2 this season.
MEN’S TENNIS
• Allegheny lost to Edinboro 7-0 Sept. 8 to fall to 1-1 this season.
Anton Hedlund dropped his singles match 6-4, 6-3 and lost his doubles match with partner Julien Voisey 6-4.
FIELD HOCKEY
• The Gators dropped Saturday’s game against Denison 2-0 as their record fell to 1-2.
Although Hallie Reiger gave up the two goals, she also made eight saves.