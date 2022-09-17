The Gators will be tested under the lights at 7 p.m. today against the back-to-back conference champion Titans on their home field.
Allegheny head coach Rich Nagy is excited about the opportunity to face Westminster in a “White-out”.
“Football is a game where you can line up in the parking lot and play, but I’ve been around some great crowds and great atmospheres and it makes it a little more fun. We’re looking forward to the atmosphere,” Nagy said. “I explained to them that when I was here as an assistant it was a big game that the communities got involved in. I’m hoping the same holds true today. I hope Meadville and New Wilmington get involved and it becomes a good rivalry and game to play every year.”
Westminster is led by head coach Scott Benzel. Benzel’s Titans are 14-4 since 2020 and were picked in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference preseason poll to finish first again.
“We know they’re good, but were excited. We’ve fixed things the past two weeks, but we’re still a work in progress and we will be until the season’s over,” Nagy said. “I’m excited to compete against them knowing they’re the pick to be the top team in the conference — excited to see how we measure up.”
Westminster opened the season with a 22-8 loss against currently ranked No. 15 Delaware Valley. The Titans responded by beating Bethany College 42-3 last week. Running back Ryan Gomes rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns en route to being named conference player of the week.
Gomes could be in a for a big day as the Gators allowed 342 rushing yards in the season opener against Union College. What’s Nagy’s plan to slow down the Titans?
“We have to change things up front. We can’t keep giving the same picture. We learned that against Union, we have to keep things different,” Nagy said. “We need to make the offensive line work a little harder from a recognition standout, whose blocking who. If we can do that we can cause some problems and hopefully slow him down.”
Defensively, the Titans allowed 154 total yards and forced eight punts against Bethany last week. Last season, the defense allowed less than 14.5 points per game against conference opponents.
“They’re good. You watch them play against Del Valley, it was 2-0 in the third quarter. They’re very well coached. Defensively, they have a great scheme. It’s gonna be a challenge,” Nagy said. “We have to be patient and when opportunities present themselves to make plays we gotta make plays.
“We gotta run our offense and make plays when we can. Defensively we have to play well and keep their offense from getting in the end zone.”
For Allegheny, the Gators responded from an opening season loss by beating Thiel 34-6 last week. The offense ran for 126 total yards, mostly split between three running backs. Seniors John Ian Duron and Tre Worship combined for 104 yards while freshman Antwan Brown tallied 28.
“We have three guys who are good and all present different things to the offense,” Nagy said. “It’s a good situation for us to have right now. You can never have too much depth at that position. They all offer something different and that’s what has me excited about the group.”
Defensively, defensive lineman Chris Rubino tallied seven tackles while in the secondary Hudson Alread and Azariah Beaugard each had an interception. The Gators defense will have their hands full against the Titans of the PAC.
