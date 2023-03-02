Allegheny College will announce its new head football coach today at 1 p.m.
Allegheny began a nationwide search for a coach in January after Rich Nagy left the Gators for a defensive coordinator position with Division I Lehigh University. Nagy was 10-20 over three seasons with the Gators.
In Nagy’s absence, Allegheny named Vann Hunt acting head coach. Hunt was a six-year veteran on Allegheny’s sidelines as a recruiting and special teams coordinator, co-defensive coordinator and finally defensive coordinator since 2021.
Hunt accepted a head coaching position with Division III Manchester College earlier this week.
