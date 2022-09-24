It’s only Week 4 in the Division III football season, but Allegheny College has its back against the wall.
The Gators are 1-2 overall and 0-1 in Presidents’ Athletic Conference action. Next week, Allegheny goes on the road to play Washington & Jefferson, a team that’s been in and out of the top 25 poll this season. The difficult road ahead adds to the stakes of today’s game against Waynesburg at 2 p.m. at Frank B. Fuhrer Field.
“It is huge. It is a must win game. I say every game is a must win, but we need to play well,” Allegheny head coach Rich Nagy said. “We need to string together four good quarters of play. We really haven’t done that this year.”
The Waynesburg Yellow Jackets are 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the PAC. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 37-30 win against Geneva last week and gave Case Western Reserve a run for its money in a Week 2 45-31 loss.
“They’re a good football team. They’ve gotten a lot better and do good things offensively, defensively and in the kicking game,” Nagy said. “I’m looking forward to seeing where we stack up.”
In last week’s win, Waynesburg running back Justin Flack galloped for 170 yards and two touchdowns on 10 attempts. Fellow back Hunter Cameron ran for 77 yards on four attempts. As a team, the Yellow Jackets averaged 9.8 yards per carry and totaled 323 yards.
Waynesburg’s rushing attack could be in for a big day against the Gators. Allegheny’s allowed an average of 213.7 rushing yards per game.
“We have to do some different things up front. We need to try to confuse them a bit,” Nagy said. “They’re a big outside zone team so we need to hold our gaps and hold different leverage positions in that outside zone to force the ball where we need it as opposed to getting outflanked so to speak and giving them cut back lanes.”
The Gators are coming off a 42-14 loss against Westminster last week. A bright spot for the team was the special teams unit. Freshman Levi Swartz returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. Swartz also had a big return in the season opener against Union College.
“I really believe our special teams unit played fairly well in all three games and they need to for us. I’m a big believer if our special teams play well it takes pressure off the offensive and defensive units,” Nagy said. “We have some talent particularly in our return game with our younger guys like Levi Swartz and Antwan Brown. We wanna get some other guys involved this week like Zaire Warren and Marcus Harrell — two other freshmen we really like as returners.
“We’re excited about those guys and the element they’ve been able to add. I look forward to utilizing them a bit more.”
Offensively, Nagy is not happy with the team’s performance. The Gators scored 34 points in Week 2, but six of which came from a defensive touchdown. In last week’s loss, one of the team’s two scores was from special teams.
“We moved the ball well against Union, but since then it’s been in spurts. We need to sustain some drives and when we get inside the 20, we need to score,” Nagy said. “It sounds cliche and it’s simple, but that’s what we need to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.