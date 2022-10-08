The Allegheny College football team will face an interesting challenge today at 2 p.m.
The Gators travel to Beaver Falls to play Geneva College. The Golden Tornadoes run the triple option on offense. Defensively, the scheme can change on a week-to-week or drive-by-drive basis.
Geneva is 0-4 overall and 0-2 in Presidents’ Athletic Conference games. The Golden Tornadoes’ offense averages about 215 rushing yards per game, about 20 points and has two passing touchdowns.
In preparation for the triple option, Allegheny head coach Rich Nagy has been using a couple of freshman quarterbacks to replicate what the Gators will see today.
“Preparation has been good,” Nagy said. “We have two kids — Ryan Tewell from Northwestern and Trian Holden from Farrell — both are athletic and have been doing a really good job with that for us.”
Geneva has four running backs with at least 100 rushing yards this season. Running back Josh Syster leads the way with 211 yards. Quarterback Brutus Ogilvie has 185 and running backs Tyler Lippiatt (183) and Logan Kent (130) round out the attack.
Only two players have more than two catches — wide receiver Hilton McClain Jr. And tight end Jared Ozias.
“You get into this type of offense and everyone has to do their job. Everyone always has their job but it becomes really critical now. You have to do the right things and make plays in one-on-one situations,” Nagy said. “For the corners, it’ll be run, run, run and lull you to sleep. Then all of a sudden there are three receivers open deep and it’s a problem.
“I told the corners in particular — they will have to fight boredom. It’ll be drop back, make sure your guy isn’t running a route, and there isn’t a lot of work beyond that so to speak. The other guys need to understand their keys because it can be a play action and if you miss a key the guy will be wide open.”
On the other side of the ball, Geneva allows almost 40 points a game with more than 200 yards through the air and on the ground. Schematically, the Golden Tornadoes run a couple different looks.
“Defensively, they’re a little different. They run a three man odd front and a four man font. Against Grove City they were a four man and were determined to stop the run,” Nagy said. “Against other teams they’ve been primarily a three man front.”
Allegheny running back Tre Worship has 375 rushing yards on the season and four touchdowns. John Ian Duron has three touchdowns and 193 yards.
“We have to be able to run the ball,” Nagy said. “When we’ve been successful this season we’ve been able to develop a consistent running attack and we need to do that this weekend.”
Last week, Allegheny lost 66-14 to Washington & Jefferson. The Gators fell to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play. Nagy hopes his team can get back on track today at Geneva’s homecoming.
“Right now, I think it’s about them getting back on track. We talked about last week. It was a bad loss on the field and on the scoreboard. It’s about going back and enjoying the game of football. Enjoying it and having fun with it,” Nagy said. “We need to get back and do the things we need to do to be successful. The focus has been more on that part of it as opposed to their homecoming and those types of things.”
