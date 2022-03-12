By Adam Cohen
Special to the Tribune
HOUGHTON, N.Y. — Allegheny took the first of two seven-inning contests at Houghton on Friday with an offensively charged 16-0 win in game one, and a close 6-5 loss in game two.
The Gators opened the scoring because of Tyson Bryant-Dawson’s two-run homer — the first for the Blue and Gold this season. The freshman in his first collegiate start went 3-3 in the matinee with three runs and three driven in. Allegheny then capitalized off of a four-run third inning and five runs in the fourth and fifth, respectively to open the series. Ben Kosbie broke the game open in the third with a bases-clearing double in part of a perfect 5-5 day with four RBI and three runs scored.
Meanwhile, Brett Heckert and Jon Sharp delivered two hits and two RBIs apiece with the former crossing the plate three times and the latter picking up his first two-bagger of the season. Additionally, Jake Budnar continues to aid the Gators at the top of the order, swiping two bags, and scoring three times. Jake Stotsky also had a multi-hit game and stole a bag, while Brayden Cartwright and Mark Schweickert each brought in another run for the Blue and Gold. Allegheny’s 16 runs were the most since its 18-9 defeat of Kenyon on May 1, 2019.
“(The Gators) know we didn’t play well and only lost 5-3 (to Grove City yesterday), despite not playing very well,” head coach Brandon Crum said. “Today we showed up, put a lot of pressure on (Houghton’s) starting pitching, and got to their bullpen. Once we got to their bullpen, we got every single guy on our bench in the game.”
All the while, Conor Deasy earned his second consecutive complete game. The junior gave up just four hits, walking none, and striking out 10 on 99 pitches in seven innings of work. His record improves 2-1 on the season, and he recorded his sixth complete game along with his third career shutout. On the other hand, Houghton starter Hunter Kendall was chased after 3.1 innings, allowing 10 runs (six earned) on seven hits, handing out one free pass, and striking out five.
“Pitching with a lead like that, you’re not tense, not worried about one big hit changing the outcome of the game,” Deasy said. “I love going out there, doing my thing without having to worry about, like I said, one big hit being a gamechanger, things of that nature.”
Game two started out in a similar fashion with the Gators scoring two runs in the first. Bryant-Dawson contributed this time around with an RBI single and Kosbie drove in the second run on a groundout. Allegheny padded its lead with the first of two homers from fellow first-year Brady Nolin to make it a 4-0 game. However, the Highlanders fought back with two unearned runs in the third. Houghton then brought the game within one in the fourth thanks to an RBI groundout from Ian Slate.
Brady Nolin responded in the sixth with his second homer of the contest to make it a 5-3 ballgame. Yet, Morgano struggled in the bottom half of the frame as Houghton loaded the bases with one man out. After exiting the game, Cam Karnik allowed the three inherited runners to score to put the Highlanders up 6-5 before Joe Raleigh stopped the bleeding by inducing a couple of flyouts and stranding a runner at second base. Nevertheless, Houghton hung on to the one-run lead as Ryan Newtown worked around a leadoff walk to earn his second save of the season.
Overall, Morgano falls to 1-2 after going 5.1 innings, giving up eight hits, six runs (four earned), walking two, and striking out five. Meanwhile, Houghton starter Jeremey Wilcox received his first win of the 2022 campaign despite giving up five earned runs in six innings of work, yielding six walks, and ringing up four batters.
“I think Dan was living a little too much over the heart of the plate,” Crum said. “He got hit hard — a lot of ground balls and (Allegheny) made a lot of mistakes in the field — we made three errors.”
Allegheny looks to register its sixth win of the season heads in the home opener against John Carroll on Tuesday, March 16 at 3 p.m.