Allegheny softball delivered a 9-1 win and 6-5 victory against Oberlin on Saturday.
The wins followed two losses from DePauw, the ninth-ranked team in the conference, on Friday. The Gators lost 7-0 and 12-1 in two North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) matchups. The Gators are now 8-13-1, 4-2 NCAC after Sofia Genareo who belted a three-run homer in the nightcap in a seven-RBI day before Sophia Godzak hit a walk-off single to seal the twinbill battle versus the Yeowomen.
Men’s and women’s track and field
Both track and field teams competed at the Bucknell Bison Outdoor Classic last Friday and Saturday between DI, DII, and DIII colleges. Jacob Boord set an Allegheny record with a 62.58-meter (208 feet, 04 inches) throw in the javelin —good for second place — which beat out the previous record held by Warren Phillips in 1996 by .04 meters. Additionally, Logan Meyer ran the 5K meter run in 14:50.44, which put him in 52nd place overall, but second in NCAC competition.
Meanwhile, women’s runner Mihaela Toader completed the 400-meter dash at 59.29 seconds and the 200-meter dash at 26.19 seconds, which was 25th and 30th in the entire competition but second and fourth in the NCAC. In the 800-meter run, Celia Cocca was second NCAC with a time of 2:19.84 and was 62nd overall.
Women’s lacrosse
Allegheny scored 40 goals last week in a 22-12 win over Oberlin on Wednesday and an 18-7 rout of Wittenberg on Saturday. After receiving their first two conference wins, the women’s lacrosse team is now 10-3, 2-2 NCAC this year.
Grace Baginski reached double digits with 12 shots finding the back of the cage, while Senna Perelman and Lauren Petrarca collected eight and seven goals, respectively.
Men’s lacrosse
The Gators fell 13-6 at Wittenberg on Saturday and dropped to 4-9, 2-3 NCAC on the season.
Jack Cushwa only needed three attempts to achieve the hat trick, whereas Cassady Bouthet compiled five ground balls and garnered four caused turnovers.
Men’s tennis
Allegheny took two out of three last week with a 9-0 win over Westminster on Thursday a 7-2 loss against Kenyon, and a 6-3 victory on Tuesday versus Daeman (N.Y.).
Anton Hedlund won all three singles matches and defeated Westminster and Kenyon with doubles partner Julian Voisey.
Women’s tennis
Allegheny dropped its meet at Kenyon 9-0 on Saturday and is now 7-8, 0-2 NCAC.
Fourth singles player Jean-Arlette Legrand had a contested match and fell 7-6 (7-4), while the duo of Katherine Marks and Katherine Stancil took five games but ultimately fell 8-5 in second doubles.
Women’s golf
Allegheny placed fifth out of eight colleges at the Gannon Spring Invitational on Friday.
Kelsi Zik paced the Gators with an 83 (44-39), which allowed her to finish 11th overall. Right behind her was Camile O’Halloran who tied for 13th with an 84 (42-42).
Men’s golf
Allegheny came in last out of eight teams with a team score of 641 at the Kravitz Invitational on Friday and Saturday, which was orchestrated by the University of Rochester at the Irondequoit Country Club and Oak Hills Country Club.
Carter Hassenplug led the way by tying for fourth place out of 38 golfers by turning in two 75s in the 36-hole event.