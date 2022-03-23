A loud and uplifting Allegheny dugout turned it up a notch and powered past Division III baseball’s 11th best team in Baldwin Wallace by a score of 11-5 on Tuesday at Robertson Baseball Field.
The Gators had plenty to cheer about as they set the tone in the opening frame. A one-out Jake Budnar walk along with stolen base, followed by a Tyson Bryant-Dawson single, and Brett Heckert hit by pitch loaded the bases.
The three ducks on the pond set the stage for Ben Kosbie’s RBI knock and Brady Nolin’s two-run single. The latter drove out Yellow Jackets’ starter Ben Hink, who lasted just a third of an inning. All the while, Budnar collected his 20th consecutive collegiate swipe to begin his tenure at Allegheny dating back to his freshman year. However, the streak ended in the eighth where he was thrown out at second by catcher Mark Mohnickey, Jr.
Nevertheless, Allegheny drilled the ball by going yard three times; Tyson Bryant-Dawson went the other way for a grand slam in the second — his third homer as a freshman, Ryan Dougherty delivered a two-run jack in the fifth, and Brett Heckert laced a two-run tater in the sixth.
Bryant-Dawson finished the day with three hits, whereas the two North Allegheny alums had multi-hit performances with “Dock” adding in his team-leading third triple on the season.
Bryant-Dawson discussed his at-bat where he tallied his 14th run batted in this year.
“I only see one pitch,” Bryant-Dawson said. “It was an 0-0 count and threw me a fastball on the outer half. I stayed within myself and at this point, it’s just muscle memory with the swing so I got good contact on it and I was glad to see it leave..”
Overall, “B-Heck” described this game as a well-rounded victory.
“The bats are really coming alive as we are getting into warmer weather, so it was good to see that,” Heckert said. “It was good to put up 11 runs and a good, clean game of defense.”
Besides his terrific day at the plate, lighting quick outfielder Ryan Dougherty incorporated a diving catch in left field. The Wexford native believes his all-around level of play has improved since his recent tear where he has gone 5-for-7 at the plate over the last two games.
“This past couple of weeks I have been able to flush a lot and try going to the basics,” Dougherty said. “I feel a lot more confident at the plate now and it’s nice finally getting some hits together.”
As for the pitching, starter Bobby Kusinsky went 5.2 innings, allowing five runs (all earned) on seven hits, walking four, and striking out one for his fourth victory of the 2022 campaign. Afterward, Joe Raleigh and Preston Pierce dealt 3.1 scoreless innings of one-hit ball. Raleigh worked himself in a bases-loaded jam in the seventh but got out of it after a mound visit from head coach Brandon Crum.
“What makes (Raleigh and Pierce) different when they come into those situations is that they are both the most calm, mellow kids, and they are the same exact way on the mound,” Crum said. “They don’t panic — don’t fret. They maintain their focus no matter what happens and you have to be tough in those situations. They both have strong mental fortitude.”
Allegheny heads to La Roche Saturday where a doubleheader will begin at 12 p.m.
Baldwin Wallace (5)
(AB-R-H-BI) Capolupo 5-1-1-1, Wilson 4-0-1-0, Ludwick 4-2-2-0, Vonderhaa 4-0-0-0, Kolenich 3-1-2-1, Kamalipou 4-0-1-2, Parker 4-1-1-1, Mazula 2-0-0-0, Viamonte 3-0-0-0, Doria 1-0-0-0. Totals 35-5-8-5.
Allegheny (11)
(AB-R-H-BI) Chodkowsk 4-1-1-0, Budnar 3-2-1-0, Bryant-Da 5-3-3-4, Heckert 4-2-2-2, Kosbie 4-0-1-1, Nolin 4-0-1-2, Stotsky 4-1-1-0, Doughtery 4-2-2-2. Totals 36-11-12-11
Baldwin Wallace 002 012 000 — 5 8 1
Allegheny 340 022 00x — 11 12 0
BATTING
2B: BW — Wilson, Ludwick, Kolenich, Kamalipou.
3B: A — Doughtery
HR: BW — Koleich, Parker; A — Bryant-Da, Heckert, Doughtery.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) BW — Hink LP 0.1-3-3-3-1-0, Spidell 0.2-1-3-3-2-0, Sabin 4.1-6-5-4-0-5, Boyko 0.2-0-0-0-1-1, Wilson 2-2-0-0-0-2; A — Kusinsky WP 5.2-7-5-5-4-1, Raleigh 1.1-1-0-0-1-2, Pierce 2-0-0-0-1-2
Records: Baldwin Wallace 13-2; Allegheny 9-4.