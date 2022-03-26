PITTSBURGH — Baierl Athletic Complex through no fault of its own was covered with howling winds, overcast skies, and a game-time temperature of 43 degrees. Players on both sides wore face masks and layered undershirts on the field.
Off the field, poof ball hats, and pockets filled with hand warmers were a common occurrence throughout the dugouts. Nevertheless, Allegheny’s firepower provided enough warmth for two seven-inning victories 8-7 and 17-0, respectively on Friday.
Aided by five Redhawks errors on the day, the Gators set the tone early on with seven runs scored in the first three innings of play. RBI singles from Brett Heckert, Chase Chodkowski, and Jake Budnar as well as an RBI double from Brayden Cartwright highlighted the offensive onslaught.
Although La Roche tied up the contest 1-1 in the bottom of the first on a Kyle Weitzel triple followed by a wild pitch, Conor Deasy dealt two scoreless innings before issuing a two-run fourth to make it a 7-3 ballgame. Deasy continued to work in and out of trouble in the fifth. He allowed La Roche’s fourth run after two hits and a fielding error from centerfielder Tyson Bryant-Dawson but stranded a runner at second base.
In the sixth, Deasy allowed a two-out walk on pitch number 118 to load the bases. With the go-ahead run at the plate, head coach Brandon Crum turned to reliable up-and-coming reliever Mark Schweickert to get out of the jam. He issued a weak dribbler to first to maintain Allegheny’s 7-4 lead.
In the top half of the seventh, the Gators turned to Sully Schueltz to pinch-hit for Jake Stotsky. A double steal put a insurance run in Ben Kosbie at third base which allowed Stotsky to drive in his teammate on a sac fly to make it 8-4.
The extra run proved decisive as Schweickert ran into trouble in the bottom half of the frame. Even though the freshman recorded two outs, an error, passed ball, hit by pitch, a walk in the inning loaded the bases for Dante DeLillo who belted a three-run double to make himself the tying run at second base. Allegheny pulled the hook on the hard-throwing righty for road closer Joe Raleigh.
La Roche countered with Dylan Kurcon as a pinch-runner on second base. Nevertheless, Ben Dottle was no match for Raleigh’s level-headed disposition and proceeded to seal the victory by striking out the number nine hitter on three pitches. Raleigh’s strikeout allowed him to pick up his second save and Deasy to collect his fourth win of the 2022 campaign.
Despite the intensity towards the end of the matinee, the Gators were in cruise control during the nightcap. Similar to the first game, Allegheny put up eight runs in the first four frames after the matchup opened with AJ Maslo’s first career homer. The Gators doubled their score in an eight-run sixth inning capped by a pair of two-run base knocks from Bryant-Dawson and Jake Budnar who also was a homer shy of the cycle and missed going yard over the left-field fence by a couple of feet on two separate occasions. The speedster settled on a four-hit effort totaling eight bases and stepping on the plate three times.
Rising to the occasion was Chodkowski who tallied a team-high six hits, including a perfect four-for-four performance in game two along with four runs batted in on the day. Additionally, the pure lefty hitter who hit .327 last year increased his batting average from .243 to .333 with his showing on the field.
“I always say I go through a slump once a year,” Chodkowski said. “It’s usually in the beginning of the year. It’s tough going back outside, going back inside. Just seeing the ball, the more reps you get, the better you see it. I enjoyed failing earlier on in the year and hopefully, it’s all uphill from here.”
As for the Blue and Gold pitching, Dan Morgano was electric. Seemingly unfazed by the dreary weather, he blanked the Redhawks for seven innings, scattering four hits, walking out, and matched a career-high in striking out 10 batters to record his first complete-game shutout. He credits the run support to making his job on the bump less stressful.
“Pitching with a lead instead of going ‘Oh I cannot make a mistake,’ you’re more relaxed, have a little more leeway to play with, you’re not being too hard for yourself when you’re pitching,” Morgano said. “It’s definitely easier to locate better and play with my pitches.”
Based upon the Gators’ performance thus far, Crum feels confident about the first conference matchup of the season next weekend.
“Going into conference play, things are going well,” Crum said. “We are hitting over .320 as a team and we are doing a little bit of everything — some home runs, doubles, bunts. We’re just manufacturing runs when we need to.”
Allegheny takes on Wabash for a doubleheader on Saturday, April 2 with the first pitch set to be underway at 1 p.m.