Jacob Boord and Megan Aaron highlighted Allegheny’s men’s and women’s teams by earning North Coast Athletic Conference weekly honors.
While both teams were on the road at Christopher Newport on Saturday., Boord competed in the Weems Baskin Invitational at the University of South Carolina and finished third with a combined distance of 59.81 meters in javelin against Division I and Division II athletes. On the other hand, Aaron received the Women’s Distance Runner of the Week with a 17:43:15 first-place finish in the 5K meter race.
Another contributor on the women’s team was Lydia Giannini who was the top performer in shot put (12.02 meters), discus (32.65 meters), and hammer throw (35.91 meters). Additionally, Mihaela Toader was atop the leaderboard in the 200 meter dash (26.91) and 400 meter dash (1:02.79). Furthermore, Genevieve Feltmeyer coasted into first place in the 3000 meter steeplechase (13:28.54), and the team as a whole was victorious in the 4x400 relay (51.09).
As for the men’s team, Tylir Shannon paced the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.30 seconds and Stephen Cullinan led the javelin competition with a throw reaching 37.94 meters.
Women’s lacrosse
Allegheny won its sixth straight game to open the season with a 15-8 defeat of Translyvania on Wednesday. Senna Perelman provided team-highs in goals (six), assists (three), ground balls (four), and caused turnovers (four).
The Gators’ longest streak since they opened the season with ten consecutive victories from Feb. 22 to April 1 of 2014 came to an end on Saturday with a 16-5 loss to Kenyon. Liz Dolan tied a career-high with two goals in the effort.
Men’s lacrosse
The Blue and Gold dropped a game to Shenandoah last Wednesday 18-4, fell 15-4 to Kenyon on Saturday, and lost to St. Vincent 15-3 on Tuesday. After the Gators began the season with a win at Marietta, they have now lost seven matchups in a row.
Despite the defeats, Aidan D’Amato found the back of the cage five times. Meanwhile, goalkeeper David Kratzenberg had a career-high 15 saves against the Lords.
Men’s tennis
The Gators lost the final matchup 8-1 to Carleton on March 23 on their spring break trip in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
Julien Voisey collected the lone win for Allegheny by winning the fifth singles contest 2-6, 6-1, 15-13.
Women’s tennis
Also, playing in Hilton Head over spring break, the women’s tennis team defeated Augustana 5-4 last Wednesday in their final match of the trip.
Katherine Stancil (6-1, 6-1), Jean-Arlette Legrand (6-0, 6-1) and Noelle Kidd (6-0, 6-0) were all victories in the singles competition.
Meanwhile, Ella Swan and Legrand won first doubles 8-7 (8-6).
Softball
Allegheny defeated Benedictine 9-8 last Wednesday but fell 7-0 to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and dropped a game to Luther 8-0 on Friday.
In the Gators’ win, Paige Ziggas powered a grand slam to ignite the 6-1 comeback in part of a multi-hit effort.