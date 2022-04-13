GREENVILLE — Allegheny College’s eight-run sixth inning propelled them to an 11-1 victory over Thiel on Wednesday. The well-rounded effort improves the Gators to a 16-6 overall record this season.
After the contest began with three scoreless frames, Allegheny put one on the board in the fourth after Brayden Cartwright scored on an error. However, Thiel tied the game up, 1-1 after an RBI groundout from Mike Sittig in the bottom half of the frame.
The Gators responded with a two-run fifth as Tyson Bryant-Dawson had a go-ahead sac fly and Brady Nolin added an insurance run with an RBI groundout of his own.
Allegheny’s two-run lead extended to ten in the sixth in large part because of four run-producing hits; Bryant-Dawson notched a two-run double, Chase Chodkowski brought in a run with a single. Ben Kosbie produced an RBI double of his own after pinch-hitting for Cartwright, before Alex Samayoa, in his first start, smoked a two-run jack to left field to cap the break-through inning.
Meanwhile, another impressive offensive feat from the day was the Blue and Gold’s aptitude to take extra bases. Allegheny went a perfect 8-for-8 in stolen base attempts with three from Brett Heckert, two from Jake Budnar and Bryant-Dawson, along with one from Samayoa with the latter two both having a steal of third base.
The eventful matchup was also highlighted by Bobby Kusinsky’s sixth win on the bump. He tossed five innings of one-run ball, walking three, hitting three batters, and striking out five. The bullpen, consisting of Joe Raleigh, Garrett Senchur, Nolan Thompson, and John Doney finished off the contest by allowing just one base runner.
Allegheny will remain on the road for a doubleheader at Ohio Wesleyan Saturday at 1 p.m.